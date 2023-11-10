India’s Successful G20 Presidency Comes to a Close as PM Modi Passes the Baton to Brazil’s Lula Da Silva

The highly anticipated 2023 G20 Summit in New Delhi concluded on Sunday, marking the end of India’s successful presidency. Over the course of two days, world leaders gathered in India’s capital to discuss pressing global issues and build international cooperation.

During the closing ceremony, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi officially handed over the G20 presidency to Brazil’s President Lula Da Silva. The symbolic act took place at the third G20 session “One Future” held at the Bharat Mandapam in Delhi’s Pragati Maidan.

Amidst the congratulatory messages pouring in for PM Modi, Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan expressed his admiration for the success of India’s G20 Presidency. In a post on X, Khan praised the Prime Minister for fostering unity between nations and working towards a better future for the people of the world.

Former Indian cricket team pacer Venkatesh Prasad also joined the chorus of praise, commending PM Modi’s message of “One Earth, One Family, One Future” as beautifully said. Prasad, known for his candid opinions, has often voiced his thoughts on various cricketing and administrative matters. Recently, he took a swipe at the Asian Cricket Council for announcing a ‘Reserve Day’ for the India vs Pakistan Super 4 clash.

However, a post from Prasad on X sparked controversy and was subsequently deleted. However, Prasad later decided to share the post again with a few modifications. In the post, he emphasized the damaging impact one corrupt and arrogant individual can have on an otherwise non-corrupt organization, highlighting its implications at a macro level in various fields, including politics, sports, journalism, and corporate.

When questioned about the deletion of his previous tweet, Prasad clarified that it was a general statement about the influence of corruption within organizations. He explained that the tweet may have been misconstrued due to his previous comments about the inefficiency of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) concerning ticket sales.

Prasad’s candidness extends to his criticism of the BCCI. He has expressed dissatisfaction with ticket distribution for the upcoming ICC ODI World Cup, as well as other matters related to team selection and individual performance.

India’s G20 Presidency has undoubtedly made a significant impact on the global stage. As the baton is passed to Brazil, the world looks forward to the future initiatives and endeavours that will be undertaken by President Lula Da Silva and his team.

FAQ

What is the G20 Summit?

The G20 Summit is an annual gathering of leaders from the world’s major economies. It provides a platform for discussions on global economic and financial issues, as well as promoting international cooperation and coordination.

Who presided over the 2023 G20 Summit?

India, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, held the presidency for the 2023 G20 Summit.

Who succeeded PM Modi as the G20 President?

Brazil’s President Lula Da Silva succeeded PM Modi as the President of the G20.

What did Venkatesh Prasad say in his deleted tweet?

Venkatesh Prasad’s deleted tweet criticized the influence of corrupt individuals on organizations and the broader implications it has in various fields, including politics, sports, journalism, and corporate.

What were Prasad’s criticisms of the BCCI?

Prasad expressed dissatisfaction with the BCCI regarding ticket distribution for the upcoming ICC ODI World Cup, as well as other matters related to team selection and individual performance.