Poland’s Border Crisis: Humanitarian Workers Step Up

In the midst of Poland’s heated election campaign, a group of dedicated humanitarian workers are stepping up to help those caught in the country’s border crisis. While politicians use anti-migration rhetoric to bolster support, these individuals are on the ground, providing assistance and support to those in need.

The border crisis in Poland began in autumn 2021, when Belarusian dictator Alexander Lukashenko threatened to flood Europe with “drugs and migrants” in response to EU sanctions. Flights started arriving in Minsk, bringing vulnerable individuals who were promised an easy path to Europe. Instead, they found themselves trapped in one of Europe’s last primeval forests, caught in a political standoff between Lukashenko and the Polish government.

In response to the crisis, the Polish government constructed a 5.5-meter high border barrier stretching for 186km. While the government claims it has solved its migration issue with the wall, humanitarian organizations argue that it has only increased suffering without effectively stopping the movement of people.

Amidst this contentious political backdrop, brave humanitarian workers like Dominika Ożyńska and Liz are taking action. They receive calls for help from individuals trapped at the border and venture into the forest, providing food, clothing, medical supplies, and much-needed support. Despite the risks and challenges, they refuse to shy away from their mission.

Their work is essential, as individuals like Sadia Mohamed Mohamud, a 20-year-old Somali woman, are dying while trapped in the no man’s land between the Polish and Belarusian fences. Sadia had left her conflict-torn home country in search of a better life for her two young children, but instead found herself in unbearable conditions, lacking food, shelter, and clean water.

The efforts of these humanitarian workers go beyond providing immediate aid. They also bear witness to the ongoing crisis, documenting the abuses and violations faced by those trapped at the border. Through their actions, they emphasize the need for compassion, humanity, and a comprehensive approach to addressing the complex issues surrounding migration.

As Poland’s election approaches, the anti-migration rhetoric may continue to dominate the political discourse. However, the work of these dedicated individuals serves as a reminder that compassion and empathy should guide our responses to the border crisis. It is their tireless efforts that offer hope and make a tangible difference in the lives of those caught in the crossfire of politics and human suffering.