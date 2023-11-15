Pooling Together: Affordable Cool Relief in Cairo

The scorching heat of Cairo is no joke. It can be almost suffocating, especially for those living in working-class neighborhoods like Manshiyat Naser, El-Deweika. But amidst the heat, one family decided to bring joy and respite to their children and the community.

Um Aya and her late husband, Hussein, came up with a simple but ingenious idea: a plastic swimming pool. They set it up outside their home, amidst the worn brick houses, providing a striking blue oasis amid the dusty streets.

Word quickly spread, and neighborhood children flocked to the pool, seeking relief from the relentless heat. It was a welcome escape, a chance to splash and cool off. But what started as a family project soon turned into something more.

Um Aya and Hussein saw the potential to turn their pool into a small business, one that would not only benefit their own family but also the community. In 2015, they invested in a larger pool and started charging a minimal fee of 2 Egyptian pounds (6 cents) per child. This made it the only affordable pool for many children in the neighborhood.

With this affordable option, the community came together, pooling their resources to beat the heat. Children laughed, splashed, and reveled in the refreshing water. It wasn’t just a pool; it became a symbol of hope and resilience in the face of adversity.

