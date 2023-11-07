Polish Family Murdered for Hiding Jews During WWII Honored in Beatification Ceremony

In a moving and historic event, a beatification Mass service has been held in Poland to honor a Catholic family that was brutally murdered by Nazis during World War Two for hiding Jews. The beatification ceremony, attended by Poland’s president and over 30,000 pilgrims, was the first of its kind to honor an entire family.

Jozef and Wiktoria Ulma, along with their six young children, displayed extraordinary courage and compassion when they decided to hide eight Jews in their farmhouse in the village of Markowa. Motivated by their Christian values, they risked their lives and the lives of their children to protect those in need. Unfortunately, in 1944, their act of bravery was discovered and they were betrayed to the Nazis. German gendarmes shot the Jews hiding in the attic and then executed the Ulma family, including Wiktoria, who was seven months pregnant at the time, in front of their young children. The children were also killed.

The beatification process for the Ulma family began in 2003, acknowledging their martyrdom and their unwavering commitment to helping others, even in the face of certain death. Beatification is a significant step towards sainthood in the Roman Catholic Church, and it is a testament to the remarkable sacrifice made by the Ulma family.

During the beatification Mass, Pope Francis’ envoy, Cardinal Marcello Semeraro, described the Ulmas as a “ray of light” in the darkness of war. The Pope’s speech was broadcast live to the ceremony in Markowa, where President Andrzej Duda expressed his gratitude for the extraordinary beatification of the entire family. He emphasized the importance of acknowledging the historical truth and the fate of Poles under German occupation.

The beatification of the Ulma family serves as a powerful reminder of the extraordinary acts of kindness and selflessness that occurred during the Holocaust. It is essential to honor and remember those who risked their lives to save others, particularly as the world continues to confront acts of hatred and prejudice.

While Poland indeed has a complicated history during World War Two, with both heroes and perpetrators, events like the beatification Mass provide an opportunity for reflection, healing, and a renewed commitment to tolerance and understanding. As we commemorate the Ulma family and others like them, may their legacy inspire future generations to strive for compassion and empathy in the face of adversity.