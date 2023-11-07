Investigation Launched After Bear Escapes Crate on Iraqi Flight from Dubai

Dubai International Airport was in a state of turmoil after a bear managed to escape from its crate in the cargo hold of an Iraqi aircraft. The incident caused significant delays and left passengers disgruntled. Authorities have launched an investigation into how the bear was able to escape.

Iraqi Airways, the airline responsible for the transportation, claims that it was not at fault for the bear’s escape. According to the airline, procedures for transporting the bear were carried out in accordance with the law and international standards. The crew of the aircraft worked with authorities in the United Arab Emirates to sedate the animal and safely remove it from the plane.

A video clip circulating on social media captured the moment when the plane’s captain apologized to passengers for the delay. The passengers were asked to disembark while the issue was being resolved. The incident gained significant attention on social media, with many expressing their surprise and amusement at the unusual situation.

While Dubai International Airport, the busiest airport for international travel, declined to comment on the incident, an Iraqi Airways official confirmed that the bear was indeed being transported to Baghdad. The official did not disclose the owner’s name but shared that keeping predatory animals as pets has become popular among the wealthy in Iraq, especially in Baghdad.

This incident highlights the challenges faced by authorities in enforcing regulations to protect wild animals. The police in Baghdad have previously called on citizens to report cases of illegal pet ownership to prevent these animals from being let loose on the city’s streets or ending up as exotic meals in restaurants.

As the investigation into this incident continues, it serves as a reminder of the importance of responsible pet ownership and adherence to international standards when transporting animals.