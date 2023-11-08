Investigation Launched Into Bear Escape From Iraqi Aircraft

Iraq’s prime minister has ordered a thorough investigation into the recent incident where a bear managed to escape from its crate in the cargo hold of an Iraqi aircraft at Dubai airport. Passengers were left disgruntled over the resulting delay, and the incident quickly gained attention on social media platforms.

While Iraqi Airways denies any responsibility for the bear’s escape, they state that their crew cooperated with authorities in the United Arab Emirates to resolve the situation. Specialized professionals were dispatched to sedate the animal and safely remove it from the plane. A video circulating on social media shows the captain apologizing to passengers for the takeoff delay caused by the bear’s unexpected escape.

According to Iraqi Airways, all necessary procedures for transporting the bear were carried out in compliance with international standards approved by the International Air Transport Association (IATA). It was initially reported that the bear was being flown from Baghdad to Dubai, but a source in the video suggests that the aircraft was actually delayed on its way to Baghdad.

Dubai International Airport, renowned as the busiest airport for international travel, has declined to comment on the incident. However, an official from Iraqi Airways, speaking on condition of anonymity, confirmed that the bear was being transported to the Iraqi capital. The owner of the bear remains undisclosed.

The incident highlights the growing trend among wealthy residents in Baghdad of keeping predatory animals as pets. While legal provisions to protect wildlife exist, authorities have struggled to enforce them effectively. Baghdad’s police have urged citizens to report any cases of wild animals being let loose on the city’s streets or ending up as meals in restaurants.

As the investigation unfolds, authorities will assess whether proper protocols were followed, ensuring greater safety and security for both animals and passengers in future air travel.