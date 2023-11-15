Bear Causes Flight Delay After Escaping Crate on Iraqi Airplane

In a bizarre turn of events, a flight departing from Dubai airport was delayed when a bear managed to break free from its crate in the cargo hold of an Iraqi aircraft. The incident, currently under investigation by Iraq’s prime minister, left authorities puzzled as to how the bear managed to escape.

Contrary to earlier reports, Iraqi Airways is firmly denying any responsibility for the incident. They maintain that their crew promptly alerted authorities in the United Arab Emirates and worked closely with them to safely tranquilize and remove the bear from the plane.

A video circulating on social media captured the plane’s captain issuing an apology to the passengers for the delay in takeoff caused by the unexpected bear escapade.

The incident shines a light on the growing trend of wealthy individuals in Iraq keeping exotic animals as pets. Despite efforts to enforce wildlife protection laws, authorities have struggled to regulate the ownership and care of these creatures.

FAQ:

Q: How did the bear escape its crate?

A: The exact circumstances of the bear’s escape are still being investigated.

Q: Was Iraqi Airways at fault for the incident?

A: Iraqi Airways firmly denies any responsibility for the bear’s escape and asserts their cooperation with authorities in resolving the situation.

Q: What measures were taken to handle the bear?

A: Specialists were dispatched to tranquilize and safely relocate the bear from the aircraft.

Q: Why are wealthy individuals in Iraq keeping exotic animals as pets?

A: Keeping exotic animals as pets has become a popular hobby among the wealthy in Iraq, despite the challenges in enforcing laws protecting wild animals.

Sources:

– [Dubai Airport](https://www.dubaiairport.com/)

– [Associated Press](https://apnews.com/)