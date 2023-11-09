World Youth Day: A Gathering of Prayer and Hope for Peace

Hundreds of young people from Ukraine came together at World Youth Day in Lisbon, Portugal, to pray for peace in their country. Despite the ongoing conflict and the challenges they face back home, these pilgrims were determined to seek solace, support, and unity in their shared faith.

Marina Aleykseyeva, a young Ukrainian woman from Kiev, expressed the deeply moving experience of being surrounded by fellow believers from all over the world. She emphasized the power of collective prayer and the impact it had on her and her compatriots. Marina mentioned that during the vigil, they were glued to their phones, anxiously following the news of another air raid in Ukraine. However, amidst the fear and uncertainty, they found comfort in the companionship and solidarity of those around them.

One particularly touching aspect for Marina was the number of people who approached them throughout the week to express their prayers and support for Ukraine. She was overwhelmed by the knowledge that believers worldwide were interceding for her country, its people, and the cause of peace.

Pope Francis himself, in his customary humility and compassion, addressed the crowd and made a heartfelt appeal for peace, both globally and in Ukraine specifically. He mentioned the sorrow he felt for the ongoing suffering in Ukraine and shared his dream of a peaceful future, where young people come together to pray, live, and build peace. He entrusted the future of humanity to the intercession of Mary, Queen of Peace, urging the pilgrims to continue their prayers for peace even after returning home.

The World Youth Day gathering in Lisbon was a testament to the power of faith in uniting people across borders and cultures. It showcased the resilience, hope, and determination of the young Ukrainian pilgrims, who, despite their adversities, sought solace in their shared faith and the support of their fellow believers. As they journeyed back to their homeland, they carried with them the knowledge that they were not alone, and that people from all corners of the world were united in prayer for peace in Ukraine.