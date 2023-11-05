US President Warns Iran: “Don’t Fuel Conflict between Hamas and Israel”

In a recent meeting with American Jewish community leaders, US President Joe Biden issued a strong warning to Iran, cautioning them against escalating the conflict between Hamas and Israel. Biden stated, “We made it clear to the Iranians: Be careful.” While the US has collected information suggesting that senior Iranian government officials were caught off guard by Hamas’s recent assault, the White House has publicly asserted that there is currently no evidence of direct Iranian involvement in the planning or execution of the attack.

Biden’s meeting with Jewish leaders provided an opportunity for him to express his horror over the Hamas onslaught and address the disturbing reports of terrorists beheading children. While initially appearing to confirm such reports, the White House later clarified that the President had not seen pictures or independently verified this information. Instead, Biden based his comments on media reports citing Israeli officials.

Despite the challenges faced by Israel and the Jewish community, Biden emphasized that it is essential to avoid downplaying Hamas’s atrocities or blaming the Jewish people. He acknowledged the support from countries such as the United Arab Emirates (UAE), highlighting his recent call with UAE President Mohammed bin Zayed. During their conversation, they condemned Hamas and discussed the importance of providing humanitarian assistance to those in need.

In addition to addressing the ongoing conflict, Biden expressed his commitment to securing the release of approximately 150 hostages held by Hamas. Without providing specific details to protect ongoing efforts, he indicated that experts have been designated to assist in hostage recovery.

Biden’s strong stance against Hamas reflects his refusal to remain silent in the face of such atrocities. He stressed the importance of fighting hate more broadly and ensuring the lessons of the Holocaust are remembered. The President shared a personal experience, revealing that he had taken each of his children to visit the Dachau concentration camp to instill in them the importance of understanding history and not turning a blind eye to injustice.

As the situation continues to evolve, the United States remains engaged in discussions with Israel, other allies, and partners in the region to explore potential strategies for hostage recovery. The goal is to bring all hostages, including American citizens, back to their families safely. Biden emphasized the need for open lines of communication with groups like Hamas, indicating that conversations with countries like Qatar are ongoing to facilitate potential diplomatic solutions.

In conclusion, the United States, under President Biden’s leadership, is actively working to de-escalate the conflict between Hamas and Israel while advocating for the protection of innocent lives and the safe return of hostages. The President’s strong stance against hate and commitment to remembering history highlight the importance of collective responsibility in the face of atrocities.