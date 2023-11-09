Security Preparations for APEC Summit Impact Bay Area Traffic

As San Francisco gears up to host the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit this month, security measures are being put in place that will have a significant impact on Bay Area traffic. In an effort to ensure the safety of the event, two lanes of the Bay Bridge will be closed, leading to potential traffic chaos for commuters and visitors alike.

According to Caltrans, the rightmost lane of I-80 westbound and the leftmost lane of I-80 eastbound will be shut down from November 14th at 5 a.m. to November 17th at 9 p.m. The closure will allow unfettered access for California Highway Patrol vehicles during the summit. While the Bay Bridge pedestrian and bike path will have controlled access, it remains unclear what this entails for cyclists and walkers.

The lane closures are just one aspect of the security preparations for the APEC summit. Other parts of Bay Area highways will also be affected, including the closure of the northbound U.S. 101 Dana Bowers Vista Point off-ramp from November 14th to November 18th.

In light of the anticipated traffic delays, Cheryl Chambers, Caltrans deputy district director of external affairs, encourages individuals traveling to San Francisco to consider taking public transit if possible. The aim is to ensure that people can still come to San Francisco without being stuck in heavy traffic.

While the security measures are necessary for the APEC summit, some locals have raised concerns. Parts of San Francisco’s SoMa neighborhood near the Moscone Center, where the summit will be held, will be closed off to private car traffic. This has drawn criticism from older and disabled residents who depend on driving to get around.

The APEC summit is not only a significant event for San Francisco but also represents the biggest gathering of international heads of state in the city since the signing of the U.N. Charter in 1945. As the city takes on the role of hosting, it is crucial to strike a balance between ensuring security and minimizing disruptions for residents and visitors alike.