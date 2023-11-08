Markus Söder Retains Hubert Aiwanger in the Face of Antisemitism Allegations

Amid a storm of controversy and allegations of antisemitism, Markus Söder, the premier of Bavaria, has made the decision to keep Hubert Aiwanger as his deputy premier and economy minister. The accusations against Aiwanger stemmed from the circulation of an antisemitic flyer during his time in high school, which his older brother later claimed to have authored. While pressure had been mounting on Aiwanger due to these allegations and others related to his youth, Söder took the time to carefully analyze the situation before reaching his decision.

Söder stressed that there was no concrete evidence proving Aiwanger’s direct involvement in creating or distributing the flyer. He acknowledged that Aiwanger made serious errors in his youth but believed that the minister had distanced himself from those mistakes and demonstrated regret. Söder’s decision was also influenced by the fact that the events in question occurred over three decades ago when Aiwanger was just 16 years old.

Throughout the process, Söder requested that Aiwanger respond to a set of 25 questions, which the deputy premier complied with. According to Söder, Aiwanger’s answers unveiled the profound impact this controversy had on him, prompting significant introspection. Söder further revealed that he had engaged in a lengthy conversation with Aiwanger to discuss the matter.

While Söder acknowledged that Aiwanger could have handled the situation better, he commended the minister for issuing a clear apology and sincerely distancing himself from the offensive comments. However, Söder also noted that Aiwanger’s credibility had been undermined by initial attempts to dispute the allegations. Aiwanger, leader of the right-wing Bavaria-only Free Voters party, remains firm in his stance that there is no reason for his resignation.

Critics continue to question the timing of the accusations, as Bavaria is set to hold elections on October 8. Aiwanger believes that dredging up comments and scandals from decades ago can dissuade individuals from participating in politics. He considers the allegations to be part of a targeted campaign against his party. Ultimately, Söder’s decision to retain Aiwanger may face criticism, but he maintains that it is the result of a fair and thorough evaluation process.