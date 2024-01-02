New Earthquake Devastates Japan’s Western Coast, Rescue Efforts Underway

Scenes of destruction unfolded along the western coast of Japan as a powerful 7.5 magnitude earthquake hit the Noto Peninsula in the central prefecture of Ishikawa. The quake, which occurred on Monday afternoon, caused buildings to collapse, fires to ignite, and triggered tsunami alerts in eastern Russia. The death toll has risen to at least 57 people, with many more injured and missing.

Rescue teams have been working tirelessly to save residents trapped in the rubble, but the race against time is evident. Prime Minister Fumio Kishida emphasized the urgent need to rescue people from collapsed buildings as quickly as possible. Efforts to reach the affected areas have been hindered by a destroyed road, impeding access to the northern part of the secluded Noto Peninsula.

Helicopters have been dispatched to survey the damage, and reports indicate damaged roads, landslides, and large fires. The city of Wajima, known for its morning market and traditional lacquerware, has been particularly impacted. At least 15 people have been confirmed dead in Wajima, and initial aerial surveys revealed streets engulfed in smoke and demolished buildings.

The tsunami generated by the quake reached a height of around 1.2 meters (3.9 feet) in Wajima. Additionally, a devastating fire broke out on Asaichi Street, a popular tourist area, leading to the destruction of approximately 200 buildings. The fire department in Wajima City reported that 25 buildings, including houses, had collapsed, with 14 structures potentially still containing trapped individuals.

In the aftermath of the disaster, approximately 500 people are stranded at Noto Airport due to terminal damage and the inability to access nearby roads. However, authorities are providing them with essential supplies such as food and blankets. It is estimated that the airport will remain closed until at least Thursday.

The earthquake and subsequent tsunami warnings prompted thousands of people to evacuate coastal areas. Over 27,700 individuals in Ishikawa have sought refuge in 336 evacuation centers, where they are receiving support from local government and aid organizations.

While the full extent of the damage is still being assessed, it is important to note that this recent earthquake falls short of the catastrophic 9.0 magnitude quake that struck Japan in 2011. That devastating event triggered a tsunami and a nuclear meltdown at the Fukushima power plant, leading to long-lasting consequences.

Rescue efforts continue to be a top priority, with Japan’s Self Defense Force assisting police and fire emergency teams. The battle against time is crucial, particularly in saving those trapped under collapsed buildings. Health officials in the affected areas are facing challenges, as damaged roads have made it difficult for doctors to reach wounded patients.

As the affected region grapples with the aftermath of this earthquake, power outages remain a concern, with approximately 45,700 households in Ishikawa still without electricity. However, there have been no reported abnormalities at nuclear plants near the affected areas, ensuring that there is no additional nuclear threat.

Japan will undoubtedly demonstrate its resilience in the face of this disaster as rescue efforts continue and communities come together to support one another during these challenging times.

FAQ

What caused the earthquake in Japan?

The earthquake was the result of tectonic activity along the Noto Peninsula in the central prefecture of Ishikawa. It measured at a magnitude of 7.5, causing significant damage and triggering aftershocks.

How many people have been affected?

At least 57 people have been reported dead, with many more injured and missing. The full extent of the impact is still being assessed as rescue efforts are ongoing.

Are there any nuclear threats?

No abnormalities have been reported at the nuclear plants near the affected areas. The focus remains on rescue and recovery operations.