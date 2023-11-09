Hundreds Protest in Southern Syria Demanding Political Change and Economic Relief

In a powerful display of dissatisfaction, hundreds of individuals took to the streets in Sweida and Daraa provinces of southern Syria to call for political change and economic relief. What initially began as protests against poor living conditions and soaring inflation has transformed into a collective demand for President Bashar al-Assad to step down.

Chants of “Bashar out! Syria free!” resonated through the streets of Sweida as the crowd voiced their frustration. Demonstrators held up posters declaring, “Syria is not a farm. We are not sheep,” expressing their desire for autonomy and dignity. These protests have gained momentum against the backdrop of a deep economic crisis, with the Syrian pound reaching an all-time low of 15,500 pounds to the US dollar last month. This rapid depreciation further exacerbated the ongoing struggle faced by the Syrian people.

What is particularly remarkable is that these protests are taking place in Sweida, a government-controlled province known as the heartland of Syria’s Druze community. Historically, the Druze have largely stayed neutral in the conflict between al-Assad and the Syrian opposition. However, as the economic situation worsened, discontent has spilled over, and the once-silent population is now openly criticizing the government.

Friday’s turnout was substantial, despite disagreements within the Druze leadership regarding the demonstrations. While some sheikhs have urged caution and insisted on the need for dialogue to bring about improvements in the socioeconomic conditions, the masses on the streets emphasize the urgency for al-Assad’s government to step down.

The protests have not been limited to Sweida alone. Dozens of protesters in Daraa, the province where the 2011 protests first began, displayed signs criticizing Iran’s role and waving the three-star flag symbolic of Syria’s uprising. The 2011 peaceful demonstrations faced violent suppression, igniting a war that has ravaged the country for a decade and caused countless deaths.

Although the frontline battles have quieted down in recent years, the discontent among the Syrian population remains palpable. In other government-held territories where restrictions are tighter, individuals have resorted to more discreet forms of protest to avoid detection. In Tartus, for instance, residents held up small postcards asserting that Syria belongs to its people, not just the ruling Ba’ath party.

The massive billboards featuring President al-Assad serve as a constant reminder of the government’s presence. Despite divisions among the Druze and the challenges they face, the demands for political change and economic relief in Syria highlight the resilience and unwavering spirit of the Syrian people.