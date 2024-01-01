ULFA (I) Signals Willingness for Peace Talks with a Special Focus on Sovereignty

GUWAHATI: Paresh Baruah, the chief of Ulfa (Independent), has expressed openness to peace talks, but with a specific condition. Baruah stated that he is waiting for Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma to convince the Centre to discuss the issue of sovereignty during the negotiations. This development comes after the Centre and Assam government signed a memorandum of settlement with Ulfa in New Delhi.

In a phone call from an undisclosed location, the 66-year-old guerrilla leader reiterated that Ulfa (I) is not against dialogue but desires an assurance that the issue of sovereignty, which he believes is Assam’s historical political right, will be on the table. Baruah emphasized the importance of the support and guidance of Assam’s intellectuals for the CM to ensure the inclusion of this crucial matter.

Contrary to misconceptions, Baruah clarified that discussing sovereignty does not violate the Indian Constitution. He argued that addressing all issues, including sovereignty, is crucial for a vibrant democracy. Baruah suggested that true democracy is reflected when the Constitution allows discussions on every matter, thereby adding more significance to its cornerstone.

CM Sarma acknowledged on Friday that the peace deal with Ulfa could facilitate the involvement of Ulfa (I) in the peace process. He expressed hope in his ability to bring Paresh Baruah to the negotiating table, referring to him as a catalyst. Baruah reciprocated this sentiment, expressing belief in Sarma’s role and stating their enduring patience, even if they had to wait for another year.

While Baruah congratulated Ulfa cadres on their newfound freedom after decades in designated camps, he made it clear that discussions cannot proceed without an assurance on discussing sovereignty. He emphasized that they have no interest in dialogue solely for financial gain and that a more descriptive peace pact is needed. Baruah emphasized the lack of specificity and detailed implementation mechanisms in the current agreement.

In closing, Baruah asserted that he was not surprised, angry, frustrated, or disappointed with the peace deal. He claimed that they had anticipated this outcome 13 years ago, implying that discussions solely to rubber-stamp prearranged conditions were not their intention. Baruah questioned the lengthy 14-year process, suggesting that the necessary groundwork had been completed in the past six months.

