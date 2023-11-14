Barnacle Growth Experiment Helps Reveal the Location of Lost Malaysia Airlines Flight MH370

A groundbreaking study led by a team of international researchers, including geoscientists from the University of South Florida, has developed a novel method to reconstruct the drift path and origin of debris from Malaysia Airlines Flight MH370. The aircraft, carrying 239 passengers, went missing over the Indian Ocean in 2014.

Associate Professor Gregory Herbert, a distinguished scientist in evolutionary and conservation biology, was captivated by the barnacles that covered the debris discovered on Reunion Island off the coast of Africa. Recognizing the potential significance of the barnacles’ geochemistry in determining the crash location, Herbert immediately initiated communication with search investigators.

With a specialization in marine systems and a focus on shelled marine invertebrates, Herbert developed a method over the last twenty years to extract ocean temperatures from the chemistry of invertebrate shells. This technique has been employed to determine the ages and extinction risk of various marine species. In this particular study, the research team conducted a growth experiment using live barnacles and successfully unlocked temperature records from their shells for the first time.

Barnacles and other shelled marine invertebrates grow their shells incrementally, similar to tree rings, with each layer’s chemistry reflecting the temperature of the surrounding water during its formation. The team applied their successful method to small barnacles recovered from MH370 and combined the temperature records with oceanographic modeling. This enabled them to generate a partial drift reconstruction and shed light on the path of the debris.

While the largest and oldest barnacles have yet to be available for research, the study demonstrates the effectiveness of this method in reconstructing a complete drift path back to the crash origin using barnacles that colonized the debris shortly after the incident. This innovative approach holds significant promise in precisely determining the plane’s location, especially along the north-south corridor known as “The Seventh Arc,” where investigators believe the aircraft may have glided after exhausting its fuel.

Joseph Poupin, a prominent French biologist who examined the flaperon, suggested that the largest attached barnacles could have colonized the wreckage shortly after the crash, potentially near the actual crash location. The temperatures recorded in these shells could provide valuable clues for investigators to narrow down their search.

Even if the plane is not precisely located along the arc, studying the oldest and largest barnacles can still aid in identifying specific areas to search within the vast expanse of the Indian Ocean. The research team understands the significance of the search for MH370, which has remained suspended since January 2017. Their dedication to introducing a fresh approach to resume the search is driven by a collective desire to find answers and provide closure to the families affected by the tragedy.

The study was conducted in collaboration with spatial geoscientist Ran Tao from the University of South Florida, Professor Emeritus Howard Spero from the University of California, Davis, and barnacle experts and oceanographers Sean McCarthy, Ryan McGeady, and Anne-Marie Power from the National University of Ireland Galway.

While the investigation into the disappearance of MH370 continues, this innovative research offers a glimmer of hope in narrowing down the search and ultimately unraveling the mystery that has perplexed the world for years.

FAQ:

What is the purpose of the barnacle growth experiment? The barnacle growth experiment aims to extract temperature records from barnacle shells to reconstruct the drift path and origin of debris from Malaysia Airlines Flight MH370. How do barnacles contribute to the investigation? Barnacles, as shelled marine invertebrates, grow their shells incrementally, with the chemistry of each layer reflecting the temperature of the surrounding water at the time of its formation. By analyzing the barnacle shells’ chemistry, researchers can gain insights into the environmental conditions and potential crash location. What is “The Seventh Arc”? “The Seventh Arc” refers to a north-south corridor along which investigators believe MH370 could have glided after running out of fuel. The arc extends for several thousands of miles in the Indian Ocean.

