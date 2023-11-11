Israel Vows to Defend Itself Against Iran and Its Proxies

Israel’s Economy Minister, Nir Barkat, has issued a strong warning to Iran and its proxies, stating that if they expand the conflict in the north, Israel will target Iranian leaders and eradicate them. This statement comes in response to concerns about the Iran-backed Hezbollah terror group opening a second front against Israel.

Barkat emphasized that Iran’s plan is to attack Israel on all fronts, and Israel will not only retaliate to those fronts but also go after the head of the snake, which is Iran itself. He stated that the ayatollahs in Iran will face significant consequences if they decide to open the northern front.

It is worth noting that Israel is currently engaged in a war against the Hamas terror group in Gaza. Over the past week, there have been limited skirmishes between Hezbollah and the Israel Defense Forces (IDF). As a precautionary measure, Israel has evacuated tens of thousands of people from border communities in anticipation of a potential wider conflict.

Barkat made it clear that both Lebanon and Hezbollah will pay a heavy price, similar to what Hamas is facing. However, he stressed that Israel’s message to its enemies is crystal clear – anyone who attacks Israel will face the same treatment, and they will be wiped off the face of the earth.

The United States has also expressed concerns about the possibility of Iran and its proxies escalating the conflict into a regional war. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken emphasized the need to prevent further attacks on Israel or on US personnel.

In recent incidents, US troops have been targeted in Iraq and Syria by drones and rockets. Iranian-backed militias in Iraq have warned of further attacks if US forces do not leave immediately. The United States has taken measures to defend its personnel and is prepared to respond decisively if necessary.

Israel’s offensive in Gaza aims to destroy Hamas’s infrastructure and eliminate the entire terror group. The Israeli military is targeting areas where Hamas operates while trying to minimize civilian casualties. Iran has celebrated the Hamas assault but denies direct involvement in the planning or training for the operation. It has called on Muslim nations to cooperate in confronting Israel.

Despite the escalating tensions and threats, it remains to be seen how the situation will develop. Israel is determined to defend itself against any aggression, while international efforts are being made to prevent further escalation and promote peaceful resolution.