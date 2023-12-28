The Evolving Landscape of Cinema: Barack Obama’s Top Movie Picks of 2023

Former President Barack Obama recently shared his favorite movies of the year, an annual tradition that gives a glimpse into his cinematic taste. While some of the films were produced by his own company, Higher Ground, others represent a diverse range of stories and genres that captivated the former President.

“Rustin,” one of the standout films on Obama’s list, highlights the story of civil rights activist Bayard Rustin, portrayed by Colman Domingo. This overlooked figure in history takes center stage, shedding light on the impact of his work. Meanwhile, the enigmatic tale of “Leave the World Behind” brings together a star-studded cast including Ethan Hawke, Julia Roberts, and Mahershala Ali. Their performances paint a picture of a mysterious post-apocalyptic world. “American Symphony” explores the journey of musician Jon Batiste and his life partner Suleika Jaouad, as he strives to compose a symphony while she navigates the challenges of her returning cancer diagnosis.

In a thought-provoking X/Twitter post, Obama contextualized his choices within the backdrop of strikes that took place in the entertainment industry earlier that year. He acknowledged the hard work and dedication of writers and actors, emphasizing that their advocacy led to significant improvements in working conditions and protections. He also expressed pride in releasing movies like “Rustin,” “American Symphony,” and “Leave the World Behind” through his company, Higher Ground.

In addition to the Higher Ground productions, Obama’s list encompasses a wide array of films. “The Holdovers,” “Blackberry,” “Oppenheimer,” “American Fiction,” “Anatomy of a Fall,” “Monster,” “Past Lives,” “Air,” “Polite Society,” and “A Thousand and One” each bring something unique to the table. From independent darlings to international films, and even a historical drama directed by Christopher Nolan, the films represent the global scope of storytelling that resonated with Obama.

It’s worth noting that Obama’s selections often reflect the evolving landscape of cinema, showcasing the influence of underrepresented stories and innovative filmmaking techniques. As a lover of cinema, he recognizes the impact a well-crafted film can have on society.

In previous years, Obama’s favorites have ranged from blockbuster action flicks like “Top Gun: Maverick” to thought-provoking independent films like “Everything Everywhere All at Once” and “Aftersun.” Each year, his list serves as a testament to his nuanced taste in movies and his appreciation for the art of storytelling.

As the industry continues to evolve, Obama’s movie recommendations offer a glimpse into the narratives that captivated him in 2023. Whether through films that shed light on overlooked figures in history or stories that push the boundaries of conventional storytelling, his choices reflect a commitment to highlighting the power of cinema.

