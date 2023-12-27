Barack Obama Reveals His Top Films of 2023, Celebrating the Transformation of the Industry

In a recent social media post, former U.S. President Barack Obama unveiled his highly anticipated list of favorite movies from the year 2023. While acknowledging the impact of the writers and actors strikes that temporarily halted Hollywood, Obama’s selection showcases a diverse range of films that made a lasting impression.

Notably, Obama highlighted several films from Higher Ground, the production company founded by him and Michelle Obama. Rustin, Leave the World Behind, and American Symphony were among his top picks. While acknowledging his potential bias due to their association with Higher Ground, Obama affirmed that these films truly deserved their place on the list.

In addition to the Higher Ground productions, Obama also recognized Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer, a gripping drama with Cillian Murphy portraying J. Robert Oppenheimer, as one of his “other” favorites. The list continued with the inclusion of Air, a thought-provoking film directed by Ben Affleck that delves into the origins of the legendary basketball footwear Air Jordan.

A.V. Rockwell’s A Thousand and One, a compelling story about a woman who takes drastic measures to rescue her son from the foster care system, also earned a spot on Obama’s coveted list.

Further expanding his selection, Obama included The Holdovers, Blackberry, American Fiction, Anatomy of a Fall, Monster, Past Lives, and Polite Society. Each film brings a unique perspective and narrative to the table, impressing the former President with their artistic merit and thought-provoking content.

It is refreshing to see Obama’s support for the entertainment industry’s transformation and the strides made towards improving working conditions and protections for writers and actors. These changes, brought about by the strikes earlier in the year, are set to have a lasting impact on the industry.

As a tireless advocate for literacy and the power of storytelling, Obama had previously shared his favorite books of the year, showcasing his admiration for works such as Safiya Sinclair’s How to Say Babylon, Patricia Evangelista’s Some People Need Killing, Paul Harding’s This Other Eden, and James McBride’s The Heaven & Earth Grocery Store.

Obama’s list of favorite movies not only celebrates the artistry and creativity of the film industry but also offers a glimpse into the stories that resonated with him throughout 2023. From the impact of the strikes to the diverse range of narratives, these films have left a lasting impression, further solidifying their place in cinematic history.

