Turkey Strikes Kurdish Targets in Retaliation to Ankara Bombing

In a strong retaliatory response to a suicide attack on a government building in Ankara, the Turkish government has launched air strikes on Kurdish targets in northern Iraq. The Turkish interior ministry confirmed that around 20 targets belonging to the banned Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK) were successfully “destroyed” in the operation.

The strikes, which mainly targeted PKK bases in Gara, Hakurk, Metina, and Qandil, were carried out shortly after a suicide bomber detonated an explosive device near the entrance of the interior ministry building, injuring two police officers. The PKK has claimed responsibility for the attack, stating that it was planned to coincide with the reopening of the Turkish parliament after its three-month summer recess.

The PKK, designated as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the United States, and the European Union, has a history of carrying out attacks in various parts of Turkey. In response to the bombing, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan emphasized that those threatening the peace and security of Turkish citizens will not succeed in their goals.

The attack has prompted heightened security measures around government buildings in Ankara. Authorities have cordoned off the affected area and are working to repair the damages caused by the explosion. Despite the incident, the Turkish parliament remains determined to proceed with its agenda, which includes the consideration of Sweden’s bid to join NATO. The EU has expressed its support for Turkey in its fight against terrorism, with European Council President Charles Michel condemning the attack.

This bombing serves as a reminder of the ongoing security challenges faced by Turkey, with various groups like the PKK and ISIL having previously carried out similar attacks. As Turkey continues to address these threats, the government remains committed to ensuring the country’s stability while pursuing its domestic and international priorities.