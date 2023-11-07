Bank of England Expected to Raise Interest Rates Amidst Rising Inflation

The Bank of England is likely to announce an increase in interest rates to 5.25% from the current rate of 5%. This decision comes as markets anticipate a rise, given that inflation in the country remains the highest among the major economies. While the U.S. Federal Reserve and the European Central Bank recently implemented smaller rate hikes, the Bank of England is expected to continue raising rates.

Concerns over inflation have been mounting in the UK, with the annual price growth reaching 7.9% in June. This figure is nearly four times the Bank of England’s 2% inflation target and more than double the rate in the United States. As a result, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s goal of halving inflation this year appears to be challenging.

The impact of rising inflation is evident in various sectors of the economy. Mortgage costs have surged to their highest levels since 2008, putting pressure on the housing market. Additionally, a recent survey showed a decline in private-sector growth across the economy, reaching a six-month low in July.

While expectations for the Bank of England’s peak interest rate reached 6.5% in July, uncertainty remains regarding the extent of future hikes. The decision to raise rates will be closely watched by economists, who are divided on the matter. Some economists believe that the Bank of England may opt for a pause in rate hikes, highlighting weaker producer price inflation.

Governor Andrew Bailey emphasized the importance of seeing the job through, underscoring the need for further rate increases. Despite recent declines, inflation levels are still deemed to be “much too high,” according to Deputy Governor Dave Ramsden.

Looking ahead, the Bank of England is likely to revise its growth and inflation forecasts, taking into account higher market interest rate expectations. The IMF has already forecasted that the UK’s economy will grow at a slower pace compared to other advanced economies. As the Bank of England seeks to tackle persistent inflation, it is expected to adopt a vague forward guidance strategy to keep its options open.

In conclusion, the Bank of England’s decision to raise interest rates is a response to rising inflationary pressures. However, the outcome of this move remains uncertain, as economists debate the potential impact on the economy and assess the risks of higher rates.