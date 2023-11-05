The Impact of Rising Interest Rates on the UK Economy

The Bank of England has made a significant move in raising interest rates by a quarter of a percentage point, which has brought the main cost of borrowing for commercial banks in the United Kingdom to 5.25%. This decision comes as inflation remains stubbornly high, driven in part by strong wage growth. It is the 14th consecutive rate hike since December 2021, marking the highest level since February 2008.

While the bank’s monetary policy committee was divided in their opinions, with six members voting for a quarter point hike, two for a half point hike, and one for a pause, the overall consensus was that indicators such as wage growth suggest the risks of persistent inflationary pressures are crystallizing.

However, this news brings concerns for over 2 million mortgage holders in the UK, who will have to face sharp increases in their monthly mortgage bills when they refinance this year and next. The average two-year fixed-rate mortgage cost has already risen to 6.85% from 3.95% in August last year.

Looking ahead, there may be further challenges for borrowers as the Bank of England, like the US Federal Reserve and the European Central Bank, has hinted at a potential pause in rate hikes. The decision to raise interest rates will depend on future economic evidence, as highlighted by central bank governor Andrew Bailey.

Inflation in the UK, although having eased in recent months, is still at a stubbornly high level. Consumer price inflation stood at 7.9% in June, down from its peak of 11% in October 2022. The Bank of England’s target rate of 2% remains a distant goal. The central bank predicts that inflation will fall to 4.9% by the end of this year, aligning with the Prime Minister’s commitment to halve inflation to around 5%.

The rise in interest rates has had an impact on the price of fuel and gas, with a decline in energy costs. However, it will take time for this reduction to be fully reflected in consumer price inflation data.

One significant factor contributing to the persistently high inflation rate is the substantial wage growth recorded in the three months to May. Excluding pandemic-related wage fluctuations, the growth rate reached its highest level since 2001. The Bank of England acknowledges that tighter monetary policy has played a role in lowering inflation but expects further decreases in the coming months.

As the UK faces the challenges of high inflation and rising interest rates, it remains to be seen how these factors will shape the economy and impact individuals and businesses across the country.