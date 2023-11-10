Bank of England Raises Interest Rates to 15-Year Peak as Inflation Persists

The Bank of England has made the decision to increase its key interest rate by a quarter of a percentage point to 5.25%, reaching a peak not seen in 15 years. This move comes as the central bank warns that borrowing costs are likely to remain high for a substantial period of time. In contrast to the recent actions of the U.S. Federal Reserve and the European Central Bank, which raised rates by a quarter-point last week, the Bank of England’s Monetary Policy Committee does not indicate that it plans to end the series of rate hikes any time soon due to the ongoing struggle against high inflation.

The central bank stated that it will maintain a “sufficiently restrictive” Bank Rate in order to bring inflation back down to its 2% target. It further expressed concerns that some of the risks associated with persistent inflationary pressures may have started to materialize. British inflation had reached an alarming 11.1% last year, the highest in 41 years, and while the figure has decreased to 7.9% in June, it still remains the highest among major economies.

Leading economists predicted that the Bank of England’s rates would reach their peak at 5.75% later this year. However, the bank’s own forecasts were based on assumptions that rates would exceed 6% and average nearly 5.5% over the following three years. Governor Andrew Bailey emphasizes the importance of curbing inflation and ensuring it falls back to the target rate of 2%.

This increase in interest rates was approved by a 6-3 majority among policymakers, marking the first time this year that they were divided three ways on the decision. While two members of the Monetary Policy Committee were in favor of a half-point increase, another member voted for no change, as she has consistently done this year, citing concerns of an excessively tight monetary policy.

The Bank of England’s revised inflation forecasts expect a decline to 4.9% by the end of the year, offering some reassurance to Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, who had pledged to halve inflation in 2023. However, the central bank revised its timeline for achieving the 2% target, now expected in the second quarter of 2025, three months later than previously forecast in May.

The bank remains cautious as it incorporates potential upside risks to inflation into its central forecast, particularly in relation to services price inflation. It also expects wage growth to reach 6% by the end of the year, which has been identified as a major driver of high inflation.

Although the economy has shown unexpected resilience, the Bank of England made minimal adjustments to its growth forecasts. The economy is projected to expand by a modest 0.5% in 2023 and 2024, and a mere 0.25% in 2025. The unemployment rate is predicted to rise to 4.8% by late 2025, indicating a less favorable outlook compared to previous forecasts.

As mortgage costs reach their highest level since 2008, the housing sector is facing challenges, with a projected decline of 5.75% in housing investment this year and a further drop of 6.25% in 2024.

In summary, the Bank of England’s decision to raise interest rates reflects its commitment to addressing persistent inflationary pressures, despite a mixed global response to tightening monetary policy. Future forecasts suggest a lengthy period of high borrowing costs and a slow decline in inflation rates, signaling potential challenges ahead for the economy.