Bank of England Halts Interest Rate Hikes as Inflation Decreases

The Bank of England made the decision to pause its historic interest rate hiking campaign after unexpected inflation fall in August. This move marks the first time in almost two years that the bank has halted its interest rate increases. By keeping the main borrowing cost for commercial banks at 5.25%, the UK households struggling with mortgage repayments may find some relief.

Although the decision to pause the rate hikes was a close call, with five members of the monetary policy committee supporting this move, and four members favoring a quarter percentage point increase to 5.5%, the central bank did not dismiss the possibility of future rate increases. It emphasized the need to maintain high borrowing costs for a prolonged period to ensure sustained inflation reduction.

Despite the Bank of England’s cautious stance, many analysts do not anticipate any further interest rate hikes. Instead, they believe that rates will remain at their current level for longer than expected by investors.

The Bank of England’s decision has been met with great relief by households facing rising prices and high borrowing costs. This decision signals that interest rates may have reached their peak in the current tightening cycle, offering consumers hope that borrowing costs will finally decrease. Mortgage rates have already shown some easing in recent weeks and could further decline in the future.

As for inflation, data released shows that UK consumer prices increased by 6.7% in August compared to the previous year. This figure was lower than the forecasted 7% predicted by economists due to higher oil prices. The decrease in inflation was mainly driven by lower costs of hotel stays, air fares, and slower food price growth.

Moreover, core inflation, which excludes volatile food and energy costs, and services inflation saw a significant slowdown. This suggests that underlying inflation has reached an inflexion point, as stated by Martin Beck, chief economic adviser to the EY ITEM Club.

UK economic activity has recently shown signs of slowing down, with a 0.5% shrinkage in gross domestic product in July. This decline was accompanied by a weakening job market, evidenced by increasing unemployment rates and a decrease in vacancies. Additionally, company insolvencies have risen by 19% compared to the previous year, surpassing both pre-pandemic and pandemic support measure levels.

While the Bank of England’s decision to pause interest rate hikes provides temporary relief, the underlying weaknesses in the UK economy cannot be ignored. The impact of higher interest rates is expected to further dampen economic growth. The future trajectory of interest rates and the overall economic outlook remains uncertain.