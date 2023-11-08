Bank of England Cautious in Battle to Tame Inflation as Data Keeps Surprising

Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey has emphasized the central bank’s cautious approach in combating persistently high inflation in the UK. Despite recent inflation figures that prompted a 25 basis point increase in interest rates, Bailey stated that the central bank has no plans to pause rate hikes, differing from the signals given by the US Federal Reserve and European Central Bank.

Bailey acknowledged that there have been some positive developments in inflation, but he also stressed the need to establish a more stable trajectory. The Monetary Policy Committee voted 6-3 in favor of the quarter-point hike, marking the 14th consecutive increase. While two members leaned towards a 50 basis point hike and one member advocated for unchanged rates, the majority decision was to raise rates gradually.

In June, policymakers approved a surprise 50 basis point hike in response to stubborn inflation and labor market indicators. Bailey noted that there have been several unexpected surprises in recent months, describing them as “frankly unwelcome surprises.”

Looking ahead, Bailey remains encouraged by the progress in inflation and expects further improvements throughout the year. The Bank of England has updated its inflation forecast, anticipating a decline to 4.9% by year-end, a faster drop than previously projected. In its Monetary Policy Report, the bank outlined its expectation of inflation reaching 2.5% by the end of 2024 before eventually falling below its target of 2% in 2025.

Bailey emphasized that future rate decisions will be driven by evidence, as there are various paths to achieving the 2% target. The central bank will closely monitor indications of persistent inflationary pressures and respond accordingly.

While the Bank of England remains cautious in its battle against inflation, it is committed to taking necessary measures to ensure stability in the UK economy.