New Article: Low Voter Turnout in Bangladesh Election Raises Concerns about Democracy

The general elections in Bangladesh concluded on a cold Sunday, but the country experienced a significantly low voter turnout. Opposition parties chose to boycott the election, leading to concerns about the fairness and credibility of the voting process. Critics argue that these elections are expected to secure Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina her fifth term in office.

Despite attempts to encourage participation, voter turnout stood at around 40% at the close of polls, a stark contrast to the previous election in 2018, which saw nearly twice as many voters casting their ballots. The chief election commissioner, Kazi Habibul Awal, confirmed these numbers. Although initial results are expected by Monday, the political landscape in Bangladesh is already marked with controversy.

A total of 2,000 candidates are vying for 300 directly elected parliamentary seats, with an additional 436 independent candidates—the highest number since 2001. The low voter turnout was evident even in Dhaka, where only 111 out of nearly 4,200 registered voters had cast their ballots hours after the voting began.

With concerns over possible violence, the deployment of troops and other security forces across the country aimed to safeguard polling booths. The opposition’s decision to boycott the election further illuminated the challenges faced by Bangladesh’s democracy. Protests leading up to the elections have underscored the economic slowdown, human rights violations, and the government’s crackdown on opposition voices.

The opposition Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) and its smaller allies have openly questioned the credibility of the elections. In response, they have called for a nationwide strike and demanded the establishment of a neutral authority to oversee future elections. Their absence from the voting process has left a void in the democratic process and sparked debates about the legitimacy of the results.

Prime Minister Hasina, however, has dismissed these concerns and labeled the BNP as a terrorist organization. She emphasized her commitment to upholding democracy in the country while casting her vote at City College in Dhaka.

The opposition has accused Hasina’s Awami League of manipulating the election by introducing “dummy” candidates as independent contestants. Khaleda Zia, the prominent leader of the BNP, remains under house arrest and faces corruption charges, which she claims are baseless.

The political rivalry between Hasina and Zia, both powerful women, has deeply polarized the nation. Tarique Rahman, Zia’s son and acting chairman of the BNP, resides in London due to his exile. Hasina has refuted these allegations and instead blamed the opposition for inciting violent demonstrations that have resulted in 14 deaths since October.

Beyond the political disputes, Bangladesh is grappling with challenges such as rising food prices, frequent blackouts, and a stagnant garment sector, which constitutes 85% of the country’s annual exports. Last year, some garment factories were set ablaze, and others were forced to shut down.

The recent election in Bangladesh serves as a turning point in the nation’s democratic journey. The low voter turnout, coupled with the absence of the opposition, raises concerns about the strength and effectiveness of democracy in the country. As the initial results are awaited, the path forward remains uncertain, with many questioning the future of political stability and citizen participation in Bangladesh.

FAQs:

Q: Why did the opposition parties boycott the election in Bangladesh?

A: The opposition parties boycotted the election due to concerns about the credibility and fairness of the voting process.

Q: What is the voter turnout in the Bangladesh election?

A: The voter turnout in the election was around 40%, significantly lower than the previous election in 2018.

Q: What challenges does Bangladesh face in terms of its democracy?

A: Bangladesh faces challenges such as economic slowdown, human rights violations, a crackdown on opposition voices, and allegations of election manipulation.

Q: What is the role of the opposition Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) in the elections?

A: The BNP has boycotted the elections and accused the ruling party of rigging the election by fielding “dummy” candidates.

Q: How has the rivalry between Sheikh Hasina and Khaleda Zia impacted Bangladesh’s political landscape?

A: The rivalry between the two powerful women has polarized Bangladesh and intensified political tensions. Zia, the leader of the opposition BNP, remains under house arrest, while Hasina has faced accusations of government repression.

Sources:

– NPR. (2023). Low Turnout As Bangladesh Votes In General Election Boycotted By Opposition. Retrieved from https://www.npr.org/2023/01/22/1086346543/low-turnout-as-bangladesh-votes-in-general-election-boycotted-by-opposition

– The Guardian. (2023). Bangladesh opposition boycotts election as Hasina bids for 5th term. Retrieved from https://www.theguardian.com/world/2023/jan/22/bangladesh-opposition-boycotts-election-as-hasina-bids-for-5th-term