Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina Expresses Gratitude to India for Support and Shelter

In a heartfelt message, Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina extended her gratitude to India for their unwavering support during the 1971 liberation war against Pakistan and for providing shelter to her family in 1975 when they faced immense tragedy.

During the ongoing general elections in Bangladesh, Sheikh Hasina conveyed her appreciation to India, stating, “You are most welcome. We are very lucky…India is our trusted friend. During our 1971 liberation war, they supported us…After 1975, when we lost our whole family…they gave us shelter. So our best wishes to the people of India.”

The 1971 Indo-Pakistani war was initiated due to tensions between West Pakistan and East Pakistan (now Bangladesh), with the latter’s close proximity to India playing a significant role. The Pakistan Army, under the leadership of Lieutenant General Tikka Khan, launched Operation Searchlight to suppress the rebellion in East Pakistan on March 25, 1971. This operation saw grave human rights violations committed by the Pakistan Army.

In response, the Indian Air Force conducted retaliatory strikes, and then-Prime Minister Indira Gandhi authorized a full-scale invasion of Pakistan, officially commencing the war. The conflict concluded on December 16, 1971, with the signing of the instrument of surrender by Lt Gen AAK Niazi, the chief of the Pakistan Army’s Eastern Command. East Pakistan gained independence and became Bangladesh, under the leadership of Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

Tragically, Sheikh Mujibur Rahman was assassinated in 1975, making Sheikh Hasina, his daughter, a prominent figure in Bangladesh’s political landscape. As Bangladesh engages in general elections, Sheikh Hasina has expressed her gratitude to India for their support and shelter during the tumultuous times her family faced.

FAQ:

Q: What was the significance of the 1971 Indo-Pakistani war?

A: The war marked the establishment of Bangladesh as an independent nation, ending Pakistan’s control over East Pakistan.

Q: Who was Sheikh Mujibur Rahman?

A: Sheikh Mujibur Rahman was a leader of the Awami League and became the first president of Bangladesh after its independence.

Q: Why did Sheikh Hasina thank India?

A: Sheikh Hasina expressed her appreciation to India for their support during the 1971 liberation war and for providing shelter to her family after the tragic events of 1975.

