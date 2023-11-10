Bangladesh Urged to Cease Legal Actions Against Muhammad Yunus

Bangladesh is facing international pressure as over 170 global leaders and Nobel laureates call for a halt to the legal proceedings against Muhammad Yunus, the recipient of the 2006 Nobel Peace Prize. The renowned economist and founder of Grameen Bank has been a pioneer in using microcredit to empower underprivileged individuals.

Leaders such as former President Barack Obama, former U.N. Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon, and more than 100 Nobel laureates expressed their concerns about the country’s recent threats to democratization and human rights. They argue that the ongoing legal actions against Yunus are a form of judicial harassment.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has responded to these calls by welcoming international experts and lawyers to assess the legal proceedings and review the documents related to the charges against Yunus. She believes that a deeper examination by external parties will shed light on many untouched aspects of the case.

Yunus established Grameen Bank in 1983, offering small loans to entrepreneurs who are often excluded from traditional banking systems. The success of this microfinancing model has inspired similar efforts in various countries, effectively lifting people out of poverty.

The prime minister’s administration initiated investigations into Yunus after coming to power in 2008. Hasina was particularly incensed when Yunus announced his intention to form a political party in 2007 while the country was under military-backed rule and she was in prison. However, Yunus did not follow through with his plan.

Yunus has been critical of politicians in Bangladesh, accusing them of prioritizing personal financial interests. In response, Hasina referred to him as a “bloodsucker” and accused him of employing force and other means to collect loans from poor rural women through Grameen Bank.

In 2011, Hasina’s government reviewed the activities of Grameen Bank, leading to Yunus’s removal as the managing director due to alleged violations of government retirement regulations. Subsequently, in 2013, Yunus faced trial on charges of receiving money without government permission, which included his Nobel Prize award and royalties from a book he wrote. Additional charges were later brought against him, involving other companies he established, including Grameen Telecom.

Recently, 18 former employees of Grameen Telecom filed a case against Yunus, accusing him of misappropriating their job benefits. Yunus’s defense lawyers dismissed the case as harassment and vowed to combat the allegations.

Yunus is currently on trial for alleged violations of labor laws. The Department of Inspection for Factories and Establishments initiated the case, alleging irregularities found during an inspection of Grameen Telecom, such as failure to regularize positions for 101 staff members and establish a workers’ welfare fund.

Furthermore, Yunus and 13 others were named in a case filed by the Anti-Corruption Commission, accusing them of embezzling funds from Grameen Telecom.

In addition to advocating for the halt of legal proceedings against Yunus, the global leaders and Nobel laureates also emphasized the need for credible upcoming elections in Bangladesh, expected to take place by early January. On the other hand, the main opposition party, Bangladesh Nationalist Party, led by former Prime Minister Khaleda Zia, has alleged that the elections will be rigged and threatened to boycott the voting unless Hasina steps down and hands over power to a caretaker government to oversee the process. Hasina has firmly rejected this demand.

As the international community rallies behind Muhammad Yunus, Bangladesh faces scrutiny over its commitment to human rights, democracy, and the transparency of its legal system.

FAQ:

Q: Who is Muhammad Yunus?

A: Muhammad Yunus is an economist and Nobel Peace Prize laureate known for pioneering the use of microcredit through Grameen Bank to empower impoverished individuals and entrepreneurs.

Q: What is Grameen Bank?

A: Grameen Bank is a financial institution founded by Muhammad Yunus in 1983. It provides small loans, known as microcredit, to entrepreneurs who often don’t qualify for traditional bank loans.

Q: Why are there legal proceedings against Muhammad Yunus?

A: Muhammad Yunus has faced legal actions initiated by the Bangladeshi government, citing various allegations such as receiving money without government permission and violating labor laws.

Q: What is the international response to these legal proceedings?

A: Over 170 global leaders and Nobel laureates have expressed concerns and urged Bangladesh to suspend the legal proceedings against Muhammad Yunus, citing potential judicial harassment.

Sources:

– For further information, visit example.com.

– To know more about Grameen Bank, visit example.com.