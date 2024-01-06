Bangladesh Braces for Elections amid Tensions And Calls for Fairness

The people of Bangladesh anticipate a crucial moment in their political landscape as they head to the polls today. However, with the main opposition party boycotting the election and pre-voting violence casting a shadow over the process, concerns about the integrity and fairness of the election have risen.

About 120 million voters will have the opportunity to select their preferred candidates from a pool of nearly 2,000 hopefuls vying for the 300 directly elected parliamentary seats. These elections mark the 12th since Bangladesh gained independence in 1971, but the absence of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) and some of its allies threatens to undermine the democratic spirit.

The international community, including the United States and Western nations, has emphasized the importance of a free and fair election given Bangladesh’s significant role in the global garment industry. Nevertheless, concerns have been raised regarding the domination of a single party in a country with a population of 170 million.

The ruling party, the Awami League, stands accused by the BNP of fielding “dummy” candidates to create an illusion of credibility. Despite these allegations, the ruling party vehemently denies such claims. The BNP has further urged the public to boycott the poll, leading to a two-day nationwide strike.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, seeking her fifth term in office, has faced criticism for her refusal to resign and relinquish power to ensure a neutral election process. She has accused the opposition party of instigating widespread protests that have resulted in the loss of lives and civil unrest since October.

The potentiality of violence looms over these elections, which may impact the voter turnout. In fact, on the eve of the election, incidents of arson and destruction were reported, raising concerns about the safety and security of the voting process.

Sources: reuters.com