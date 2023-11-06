Russia and Bangladesh Collaborate on Nuclear Power Project Amidst Energy Crisis

Bangladesh has recently received its first shipment of uranium fuel from Russia for its maiden nuclear power plant, marking an important milestone in their joint nuclear energy endeavor. The project, worth $12.65 billion, is being financed primarily by Russia, with 90% of the funding coming from a Russian loan. Construction of Bangladesh’s first nuclear power plant, located in Rooppur, is being carried out in partnership with Rosatom, a Russian state-owned atomic company.

The collaboration between Russia and Bangladesh aims to address the South Asian country’s long-standing electricity crisis. Bangladesh has been grappling with a severe power shortage since 2013, due to a combination of factors including erratic weather, difficulties in paying for fuel imports, and a weakened national currency. The current reliance on imported gas for electricity generation has become increasingly costly since the Russian invasion of Ukraine, exacerbating the energy crisis.

The completion of the Rooppur plant has faced multiple delays primarily due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic restrictions and Western sanctions imposed on Russia. Despite these setbacks, Sergei Lavrov, the Russian foreign minister, expressed Russia’s commitment to ensuring the timely completion of the project during his recent visit to Bangladesh.

Once operational, the Rooppur nuclear power plant is expected to have a total generation capacity of 2,400 megawatts, providing a significant boost to Bangladesh’s electricity production. The plant has a planned lifespan of 60 years, with the potential for a 20-year extension of its operations. Around 1,500 out of 2,000 workers required to operate the plant will receive training in Russia.

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), which has been overseeing the project since its inception in 2011, congratulated Bangladesh on its progress in nuclear power development. The successful implementation of this initiative positions Bangladesh as a prominent example among newcomer countries in harnessing nuclear energy under the guidance of the IAEA.

Through this bilateral collaboration, Russia and Bangladesh not only aim to address the country’s energy crisis but also strengthen diplomatic ties and foster technological advancements in the field of nuclear power. The completion of the Rooppur plant will undoubtedly mark a significant milestone in the socioeconomic development of Bangladesh, ensuring a more secure and sustainable energy future for the nation.