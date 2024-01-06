Election Observers Arrive in Bangladesh Amidst Anticipation

As Bangladesh prepares for its 12th Parliamentary elections, Chief Election Commissioner Kazi Habibul Awal emphasized the importance of international observation. Awal expressed his desire for not only national but also international oversight of the election, asserting that Bangladesh believes in a credible election process with fair and acceptable results.

The election, scheduled for January 7th, will commence at 8 am and continue uninterrupted until 4 pm. Following the conclusion of voting, the ballot boxes will be opened, and the results will be promptly announced at the polling centers.

Over 100 foreign observers, including three from India, have arrived in Dhaka to monitor the general election. Their presence reflects the international interest and anticipation surrounding this significant event.

The ruling Awami League, led by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, is expected to secure a fourth consecutive victory as the main opposition party, the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), has chosen to boycott the polls. However, despite the absence of the BNP, the election remains contested by 27 political parties, including the Jatiya Party (JAPA), the parliamentary opposition. The rest of the parties are members of the ruling Awami League-led coalition, often referred to as “satellite parties.”

In response to the boycott, the BNP has organized a 48-hour general strike across the country. They maintain that the incumbent government cannot conduct a fair and credible election.

To ensure a peaceful voting process, the Bangladesh Army has been deployed throughout the country. These troops are positioned to assist the civil administration in maintaining order and harmony during the election period.

As the nation prepares for the polls, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has called on the people of Bangladesh to exercise their voting rights and demonstrate their commitment to democracy.

