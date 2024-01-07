Bangladesh Election: Amidst Opposition Boycott, Sheikh Hasina Poised for Victory

Voters in Bangladesh will head to the polls on Sunday for the general election, with Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina seeking a fourth consecutive term in office. However, this election comes with a notable absence – the main opposition party, the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), along with other like-minded parties, has decided to boycott the election. The Opposition alleges that the ruling Awami League has fielded “dummy” candidates as independents to create an illusion of a fair election, a claim that the ruling party denies.

This election takes place against the backdrop of pre-election violence and unrest in the country. In October, massive anti-government rallies turned violent as protesters demanded Hasina’s resignation and the establishment of a caretaker government to oversee the election. However, Hasina’s administration argued that there was no constitutional provision for a caretaker government.

Despite the opposition boycott and other challenges, voting is scheduled to begin at 8 am and end at 5 pm local time. A total of 119.6 million registered voters are eligible to vote in over 42,000 polling stations. The results are expected to be announced on January 8.

The election features candidates from 27 political parties, including the opposition Jatiya Party (JAPA). The remaining parties are part of the ruling Awami League-led coalition, often referred to as “satellite parties.” Leading up to the election, the country witnessed incidents of violence, including arson attacks and a passenger train being set on fire, resulting in casualties.

With concerns about irregularities in the voting process, Bangladesh’s chief election commissioner (CEC) Kazi Habibul Awal has warned that the elections could be prohibited if any malpractice is found. Ahead of the election, Hasina’s government has arrested numerous rival politicians and supporters, claiming that the arrests were made based on criminal charges rather than political affiliations.

International observers, including three from India, will closely monitor the election to ensure fair play. Despite criticism and accusations of poll rigging in the past, Sheikh Hasina has presided over one of the fastest-growing economies in South Asia for the past decade and a half. However, the country’s economy experienced disruptions in 2022 due to the global economic slowdown, resulting in violent protests against the rising cost of living. The government had to seek support from the International Monetary Fund to stabilize the economy.

As voting day approaches, all eyes are on Bangladesh to see how this election unfolds and its implications for the country’s political landscape and economic future.

