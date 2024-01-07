Bangladesh Election: Bitter Rivalry and Controversy Surrounds Polls

Bangladesh’s national election is underway amid a backdrop of violence, tensions, and deep political divisions. The election is marred by the main opposition party’s boycott and reports of arson attacks on polling stations. Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and her ruling Awami League party are poised to win a fourth consecutive term, despite concerns over the credibility of the polls.

Violence has been an unfortunate hallmark of Bangladesh’s election campaign, with at least 15 deaths reported in recent months. The bitter rivalry between Hasina’s Awami League and the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), led by former Premier Khaleda Zia, has fueled tensions and polarized the country’s politics.

The election has been criticized for lacking major challengers to compete against the incumbent. This has raised questions about the credibility of the polls, especially considering the allegations of vote-rigging that marred the past two elections. Opponents argue that without a neutral caretaker government overseeing the election, the outcome is all but guaranteed in favor of the Awami League.

Critics and rights groups have also expressed concerns over the crackdown against the BNP and accusations of arrests made on politically-motivated grounds. The government denies these allegations, but the actions have raised doubts about the fairness of the election.

Sheikh Hasina, the country’s longest-serving leader, is lauded for her economic reforms and efforts to strengthen diplomatic ties. However, her critics argue that her rise to power has come at the expense of democracy and civil liberties.

The election has highlighted the challenges Bangladesh faces, including labor unrest, economic pressures, and dissatisfaction with the government’s handling of these issues. The outcome of the election will shape the country’s political landscape and determine the future of its democracy.

