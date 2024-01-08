Bangladesh General Elections 2024: Sheikh Hasina Emerges Victorious in Historic Win

In a groundbreaking turn of events, the people of Bangladesh have spoken, and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has secured her fifth term in office. The recent elections, marred by boycotts and low turnout, did not deter the incumbent leader from clinching a historic victory with her Awami League Party.

While the counting of votes is still ongoing for a few remaining seats, the Election Commission has confirmed that Sheikh Hasina’s party has already secured an absolute majority. Out of the 224 seats contested, the Awami League has emerged triumphant by winning 216 seats. This staggering achievement solidifies Sheikh Hasina’s position as the world’s longest-serving female head of state.

The Bangladesh elections of 2024 will be remembered for their unique dynamics and underlying tensions. The opposition party, Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), led by former Prime Minister Khaleda Zia, faced scrutiny for alleged anti-national activities. In response, they chose to boycott the elections after Sheikh Hasina declined to step down and allow for a neutral caretaker government.

Despite the political climate, the voter turnout on election day was considerably low, with only 40 percent of eligible voters casting their ballots. However, this did not diminish the significance of the outcome. The Awami League’s dominant performance demonstrates the support and trust the party enjoys among the electorate.

As with any political event, there were some instances of unrest leading up to the elections. Pre-election protests resulted in several cases of arson, claiming four lives. Authorities have attributed much of the violence to the BNP, accusing them of attempting to disrupt and sabotage the electoral process.

While the path ahead may pose challenges for Sheikh Hasina’s government, her resounding victory provides a strong mandate to continue leading the nation. With her fifth term as Prime Minister, Sheikh Hasina will undoubtedly leave an indelible mark on Bangladesh’s political landscape.

