In a recent statement, the Deputy Foreign Minister appointed by the Taliban, Sher Mohammad Abbas Stanikzai, highlighted the significant role of women’s education in bringing people closer to the Taliban. The continued ban on women’s education has created a disconnect with the public, contributing to a society shrouded in darkness, as stated by TOLO News, an Afghan news channel.

Acknowledging the essentiality of education, Stanikzai emphasized the urgent need to reopen schools for girls in grades beyond six. He passionately stated that denying women their right to education is not only an infringement on their natural rights bestowed by God and the prophet, but it also oppresses the Afghan people. Reopening educational institutions for all individuals, regardless of gender, is crucial in our quest for a harmonious society. The restriction on education has become a primary cause of friction between the nation, its neighbors, and the international community.

To celebrate the achievement of students who have studied under the Taliban’s Ministry of Borders and Tribal Affairs, a graduation ceremony was held. Meanwhile, Noorullah Noori, the acting Minister of Borders and Tribal Affairs appointed by the Taliban, expressed that there is no gap between religious and modern education, dispelling the misconception surrounding this issue. Furthermore, the youth residing in remote areas, previously deprived of educational opportunities, have been enrolled in schools, indicating the Taliban’s efforts to bridge gaps and ensure access to education for all.

While education has played a vital role in the development of any nation, the unfortunate reality is that girl students above grade six have been deprived of their right to education since the Taliban’s rise to power. However, voices of dissent are surfacing even within the Taliban’s ranks. Habibullah Agha, the acting Minister of Education, recently criticized the poor quality of education in religious schools across the country. Agha called upon the Taliban and religious scholars to prioritize the enhancement of educational standards.

As we reflect upon these statements, it becomes evident that embracing educational equality is crucial not only for Afghanistan’s social fabric but also for strengthening connections with the international community. By prioritizing the reopening of schools for girls, investing in quality education, and fostering a rich learning environment, Afghanistan can lead the path towards progress and inclusivity.

