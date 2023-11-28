Baltic States Absent from OSCE Meeting Amidst Lavrov’s Invite

Estonia, Latvia, and Lithuania have made the decision to abstain from attending an upcoming OSCE (Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe) meeting in Skopje, North Macedonia, following the invitation extended to Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov.

The foreign ministers of the Baltic countries expressed concern that Lavrov’s participation in the meeting “risks legitimizing aggressor Russia as a rightful member of our community of free nations.” In light of this, they collectively decided to forgo attending the event.

Lavrov confirmed that North Macedonia, despite having joined Western sanctions against Russia due to the Ukrainian conflict, had granted permission for his attendance at the annual meeting of the pan-European security organization, of which Russia is a member.

Bulgaria, an EU member state, informed Russia that Lavrov’s plane was permitted to cross its airspace en route to Skopje, as reported by Russian state media.

Ukraine later declared that it would boycott the meeting as a result of Lavrov’s invitation, with the Baltic states following suit.

Estonian Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna, speaking at a NATO foreign ministers meeting in Brussels, expressed his belief that Lavrov’s presence at the meeting would undermine the severity of Russia’s continuing transgressions. Tsahkna further remarked that Lavrov’s proper place should be in front of a special tribunal, rather than at the OSCE table, providing the rationale for the Baltic states’ joint decision to abstain from the event.

It is worth noting that last year, when Poland hosted the OSCE meeting, Lavrov was similarly denied attendance by the host country, a move that elicited a heated response from Russia.

FAQs

1. What is the OSCE?

The OSCE stands for the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe. It is an intergovernmental organization that focuses on security and cooperation across the European continent.

2. Why did the Baltic states decide not to attend the OSCE meeting?

The Baltic states expressed concerns that the presence of Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov at the meeting would confer legitimacy upon Russia, a country they consider to be an aggressor. They believed that Lavrov’s attendance would undermine the principles of the community of free nations.

3. How did Lavrov gain permission to attend the meeting?

Despite North Macedonia joining Western sanctions against Russia due to its invasion of Ukraine, the country granted permission for Lavrov’s attendance at the annual OSCE meeting.