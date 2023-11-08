Baltic States Move Forward with Faster Integration into EU Electricity System

The Baltic states of Estonia, Latvia, and Lithuania have taken significant steps towards speeding up their integration into the European Union’s electricity system, aiming to desynchronize from the Russian power grid. By doing so, they hope to reduce their vulnerability to possible energy weaponization orchestrated by the Kremlin.

Originally, the Baltic countries had agreed to decouple from the Soviet-era BRELL (Belarus, Russia, Estonia, Latvia, and Lithuania) power system and join the EU’s electricity system by the end of 2025. However, Russia’s full-scale war on Ukraine has prompted leaders to accelerate this process. Now, an agreement has been reached by the respective electricity transmission system operators, which will see the Baltic states fully separate from the BRELL system in February 2025.

The move towards synchronizing with the Continental Europe Network is of crucial significance not only for the Baltic states but for the entire European Union. Continuing reliance on the BRELL system poses a threat to the energy security of the Baltic states. Recognizing the geopolitical situation, the leaders stress the importance of united action among the Baltic countries in this project.

The announcement has garnered support from the highest levels of the European Union. European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen expressed her approval, citing the strengthening of the EU’s electricity grid and overall energy independence. Energy Commissioner Kadri Simson considers this agreement a symbol of European solidarity in action. It will enhance energy security, support the implementation of the Green Deal, and ensure secure, affordable, and sustainable energy for the Eastern Baltic Sea region and the Union as a whole.

The Baltic states have already established electricity connections with Poland, Sweden, and Finland, bolstering their ties with European partners. Lithuania, in particular, has severed all imports of Russian energy products since May 2022 in response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Under the new agreement, the Baltic states will jointly withdraw from their BRELL contract in the summer of 2024, half a year before the synchronization with the EU’s system in February 2025. This signifies a significant milestone, highlighting the commitment of the national operators to work together towards a common goal. The operators have assumed clear obligations to ensure a smooth and timely synchronization process.

The achievements of Ukraine and Moldova, who successfully disconnected their electricity systems from the Russian-operated network shortly after the invasion of Ukraine, serve as examples for the Baltic states. These unforeseen circumstances have necessitated a faster integration process, emphasizing the importance of energy security and solidarity among European nations in the face of shared challenges.