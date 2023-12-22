Protest Against Human Rights Violations in Balochistan Met With Violence and Arrests

Baloch activists who gathered in Islamabad to protest against the “enforced disappearances and extrajudicial killings” in Balochistan were met with a violent crackdown by authorities. The protestors, led by Dr Mahrang Baloch, had traveled over 1,600 km to reach the capital city. However, upon arrival, they were met with water cannons, tear gas, and police violence.

The police claimed that the protestors were causing law and order problems and proceeded to arrest them. Videos shared on social media showed security officials dragging protestors into police vans, beating them with clubs, and using water cannons and tear gas. Women demonstrators were taken to women police stations.

The protestors had organized the demonstration in response to the alleged killing of a 24-year-old man in Balochistan and to highlight the ongoing issue of extrajudicial killings and detentions in the province. The Counter-Terrorism Department, believed to be a front for the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI), has been accused of involvement in these human rights violations.

Despite the arrests and violence, the Human Rights Commission of Pakistan and Amnesty International have condemned the actions of the authorities. They have called for the immediate release of all those detained and for an impartial investigation into the allegations of extrajudicial killings and enforced disappearances.

This violent crackdown on peaceful protestors highlights the urgent need for the protection of human rights in Balochistan. The international community must pay attention to the plight of the Baloch people and put pressure on the Pakistani government to address these serious concerns.

