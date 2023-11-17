Bahrain and Israel Maintain Stable Relations Despite Speculation

Bahrain announced on Thursday that its ambassador to Israel had returned home, while the Israeli ambassador in Manama had left the kingdom some time ago. This development comes amid the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict, which has raised concerns about civilian casualties and Israel’s blockade of the Gaza Strip.

The Bahraini government statement did not confirm the severing of all economic ties, as claimed by the parliament, but did mention the suspension of flights between the two countries for several weeks. There was no clarification on whether the Israeli ambassador had been expelled.

In response to Bahrain’s announcement, Israel stated that it had not received any official notification of any such actions and reiterated that relations between the two countries remained stable.

The parliament of Bahrain, though not involved in foreign policy decisions, released a statement affirming its support for the Palestinian cause. It claimed that the Israeli ambassador had left Bahrain and that the country had decided to recall its ambassador to Israel. The statement also mentioned the cessation of economic relations, but did not specify who made that decision.

While Bahrain’s parliament has made its position known, Israel’s foreign ministry asserted that no notification or decision had been received regarding the return of ambassadors from either country. The potential suspension of diplomatic and economic ties, if confirmed, would be a significant setback for Israel.

1. What are the Abraham Accords?

The Abraham Accords are a series of normalization agreements between Israel and several Arab nations signed in 2020. They were brokered with the help of the United States and aimed to establish diplomatic relations and promote cooperation between previously estranged countries.

2. How did Bahrain’s normalization with Israel come about?

Bahrain, which hosts the U.S. Navy’s Fifth Fleet, joined the Abraham Accords. The agreement was seen as a way to strengthen ties between Bahrain and Israel and also address shared concerns about Iran. However, the recent escalation in the Israel-Hamas conflict has complicated the trajectory of these relations.

3. What impact has the Israel-Hamas conflict had on Bahrain-Israel relations?

While Bahrain had hoped that the Abraham Accords would open the door for further diplomatic progress, the recent conflict has dealt a blow to this aim. The Israel-Hamas war has led to speculation about the potential suspension of diplomatic and economic ties between Bahrain and Israel, but official statements from both countries maintain that relations are stable.

Sources: