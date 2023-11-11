Bahrain Prisoners Launch Hunger Strike Amidst Growing Unrest

Bahrain is once again witnessing a wave of unrest as prison inmates engage in a hunger strike to protest the conditions they face behind bars. The Jaw Rehabilitation and Reform Center, known for holding dissidents who oppose the ruling Al Khalifa family, is specifically targeted by the strike.

The inmates, labeled as “political prisoners” by human rights activists, started the hunger strike due to alleged restrictions on worship, daily 23-hour lockdowns, arbitrary isolation, interference with family visits, and inadequate healthcare provided by prison officials. In a statement, the prisoners emphasized that their demands are crucial for their basic human rights.

Exact numbers of participants in the hunger strike remain unconfirmed, but according to exiled activist Sayed Ahmed Alwadaei, it is believed to involve hundreds of prisoners. Audio messages from the inmates have been shared by activists, further substantiating their participation.

The Bahraini government acknowledged on Tuesday that some inmates at Jaw had indeed refused meals but did not disclose the specific number of participants. It claimed that prisons ensure Shiites have the opportunity to exercise their religious practices and receive proper healthcare. The authorities have promised to address the concerns raised by the hunger strikers while upholding the law and respecting human rights.

Bahrain, a Sunni-ruled kingdom, has long faced accusations of discrimination from its Shiite majority. The simmering unrest in the country paints a vivid picture of the deep-rooted tensions that persist despite a decade passing since the Arab Spring.

The Jaw Rehabilitation and Reform Center, located in the southern region of Bahrain, is at the center of the controversy. Concerns about the quality of medical care provided at the facility have previously been brought to light by activists.

