New Title: Bahraini Activist Denied Boarding on UK Flight Amidst Struggle for Her Father’s Release

Bahraini activist, Maryam al-Khawaja, was tragically denied boarding a British Airways flight as she attempted to return to Bahrain in an effort to secure the release of her imprisoned father, Abdulhadi al-Khawaja. In a heart-rending video message recorded at London’s Heathrow Airport, Maryam expressed her disappointment and anguish at potentially missing her last opportunity to see her father.

Despite her Bahraini citizenship, Maryam was informed by the British Airways counter that she was prohibited from boarding the flight and should contact Bahraini immigration authorities instead. “Effectively we are being denied boarding by British Airways on behalf of the Bahraini government,” she revealed in her emotional plea. The denial of her right to return to her home country raises concerns about the potential suppression of human rights by the Bahraini government.

While Bahrain claims to welcome all visitors who meet the necessary requirements for entry, it also reserves the right to refuse entry if considered necessary, as stated in their communication to Reuters. Maryam’s determination to travel to Bahrain and risk arrest stems from her father’s urgent need for critical medical treatment, which he has been denied access to. This denial of proper medical attention contributed to his decision to embark on a hunger strike.

Abdulhadi al-Khawaja, a Danish citizen and former president of the Bahrain Centre for Human Rights, has been serving a life sentence for his involvement in Bahrain’s pro-democracy demonstrations in 2011. Maryam shared that other activists, such as Amnesty International Secretary-General Agnes Callamard and Front Line Defenders’ Interim Director Olive Moore, who had intended to join her, were also refused boarding.

Callamard deplored the Bahraini authorities’ attempt to silence individuals speaking out against human rights violations in the country, stating, “The decision to prevent Maryam Al-Khawaja and the human rights delegation accompanying her from travelling to Bahrain is a shameless attempt by the Bahraini authorities to stop people from speaking out about human rights violations in the country.” Moore expressed strong disapproval of the denial of al-Khawaja’s freedom of movement, labeling it as “completely unjustifiable.”

Maryam al-Khawaja’s own history with the Bahraini government involves her arrest in 2014 upon arrival at Manama airport, where she was accused of assaulting a police officer. She was subsequently released later that year, after which she left Bahrain. When questioned about any charges against Maryam, the Bahraini government responded that she had been convicted for assaulting two policewomen in 2014 and had not served her one-year sentence nor appealed it. The government spokesperson emphasized the adherence to legal proceedings and due process for individuals convicted in a court of law.

Abdulhadi al-Khawaja’s hunger strike resumed recently after authorities denied his access to a scheduled medical appointment, according to his second daughter, Zainab. The decision followed the suspension of hunger strikes by hundreds of other political prisoners after the government promised improvements in prison conditions. The United Nations Special Rapporteur on the situation of human rights defenders, Mary Lawlor, expressed deep concern for the declining health of Bahraini prisoners Abduljalil al-Singace, Abdulhadi al-Khawaja, and Naji Fateel. Lawlor highlighted the alarming state of these individuals due to medical negligence and lack of adequate care.

While the Bahraini government denies Abdulhadi al-Khawaja’s involvement in a hunger strike and states that he voluntarily declined to attend his regular medical appointments, the situation remains pressing. Maryam’s denied boarding sparks an ongoing struggle for justice and sheds light on the urgent need for international attention to ensure the protection of human rights in Bahrain.

