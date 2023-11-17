Baghdad Authorities Shut Down Advertising Screens After Porn Hack

Baghdad, the capital city of Iraq, witnessed a controversial incident on Saturday evening when an advertising screen at Uqba bin Nafia Square was hacked, leading to the broadcast of a pornographic film. The hacker managed to display the explicit content for several minutes before the power cable was disconnected. The incident sparked outrage as videos of the screening circulated on social media.

In response to these “immoral scenes,” the Iraqi authorities promptly ordered the shutdown of all advertising screens across Baghdad. This decision came as a security measure to prevent further unauthorized access and to review the existing security protocols. An AFP photographer confirmed that multiple screens, usually utilized for advertising household products and political campaigns, were turned off on Sunday morning.

The Ministry of Interior also released a statement confirming the arrest of a suspect related to the hacking incident. However, specific details regarding the arrest were not provided. The government’s swift action against this breach of public decency reflects its commitment to upholding cultural norms and values.

It is worth noting that Iraq, being a largely conservative country, had previously declared its intention to block access to pornographic websites in 2022. However, the efficacy of this measure has been called into question, as many such websites remain accessible.

In recent times, the Iraqi government, dominated by pro-Iranian parties, has been actively targeting content creators on platforms like YouTube and TikTok. By accusing these individuals of sharing “indecent content” conflicting with societal morals and traditions, authorities have taken measures that include imprisonment. Notably, one young woman was detained for posting videos of herself dancing to popular music.

This incident of hacking an advertising screen in central Baghdad serves as a reminder of the increasing need for enhanced security measures in the digital age. It highlights the vulnerability of public infrastructure to cyber threats and emphasizes the importance of robust safeguards to protect against such breaches.

