The Taliban’s Strict Dress Code: Afghan Girls Detained for Violating Regulations

In an effort to uphold their ideals of modesty and adherence to Islamic law, the Taliban has intensified their enforcement of strict dress codes in Afghanistan. This has resulted in the detention of young girls as young as 16 who have been accused of violating these regulations.

The girls were apprehended in various public places, such as shopping centers, educational institutions, and street markets, for allegedly promoting what the Taliban considers to be a “bad hijab” and using makeup. These actions are seen as contrary to their interpretation of Islamic principles.

Lale, a 16-year-old girl whose name has been changed for her protection, shared her ordeal of being arrested during an English language class. Instead of using direct quotes, it can be described that she and other girls who resisted were subjected to physical abuse. Lale herself experienced lashings on her feet and legs for attempting to reason with the Taliban. Her father was also severely beaten for supposedly “raising immoral girls.”

After being detained for two days and nights, Lale was released with the intervention of community elders. However, she had to sign a document promising to always wear a head-covering when leaving her home. As a consequence, she has been prevented from attending her English classes, a significant setback in her education.

Lale expressed her deep despair, sharing that her dreams for the future have been shattered. Unable to pursue education and aspirations beyond her home, she believes her only prospect now is to get married.

Fereshta Abbasi, a researcher from Human Rights Watch, expressed concern about the situation, highlighting that the arrests of women in Afghanistan further oppress their basic rights. These actions have a chilling effect on women still working in critical sectors like health, primary education, and nutrition, preventing them from appearing in public as they used to.

A Taliban security official, Ehsanullah Saqib, addressed religious scholars in Kabul, acknowledging the detainment of women and girls who did not comply with the hijab requirement. These individuals were taken into custody with the help of women police. The official stated that the purpose of the arrests was to inform their families about the women’s alleged violations and to encourage them to prevent such behavior.

The Taliban’s return to power in 2021 brought with it the implementation of a rigid interpretation of Islamic law, heavily impacting Afghan women. These laws have been widely condemned by the United Nations as constituting “gender apartheid.” Women are now largely excluded from public life, required to be accompanied by a male relative when traveling, and mandated to cover their bodies except for their hands and eyes when outside. However, it is worth noting that in Kabul, it is not uncommon to see women who do not cover their mouths.

Despite the Taliban’s efforts to enforce strict dress codes, Afghan society continues to grapple with the tensions between traditional customs and personal freedoms, as women seek to navigate their individual identities within a changing landscape.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

1. What is the reason behind the detention of Afghan girls by the Taliban?

The Taliban detained Afghan girls for violating their strict dress code, particularly for not wearing the hijab and using makeup. These actions were deemed to be in contradiction with the Taliban’s interpretation of Islamic law.

2. How are the detained girls treated by the Taliban?

The detained girls have reported instances of physical abuse, including beatings by the Taliban. Those who resist or attempt to reason with the Taliban may face severe punishment.

3. What are the consequences for the girls after their detention?

After being released, the girls are often required to sign documents promising to adhere to the Taliban’s dress code. As a result, they may be barred from attending educational activities or pursuing their aspirations outside of their homes.

4. What impact do these actions have on women in Afghanistan?

The strict dress code and overall restrictions imposed by the Taliban have significantly limited the rights and freedoms of Afghan women. They face exclusion from public life, travel restrictions, and stringent requirements for clothing and appearance.

5. How has the international community responded to these actions?

The United Nations has criticized the Taliban’s interpretation of Islamic law and its impact on women, referring to it as “gender apartheid.” Human rights organizations have also expressed concern about the further curbing of women’s rights in Afghanistan.