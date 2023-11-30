Rediscovery of the Sand-Swimming Golden Mole: A Triumph for Conservation Efforts

In a remarkable turn of events, a species that was presumed extinct has been rediscovered after a staggering 86 years. The De Winton’s golden mole (Cryptochloris wintoni), a captivating creature known for its iridescent fur, was last documented prior to the second world war. Recently, conservationists embarked on a two-year search, and their efforts were rewarded with the discovery of this elusive mole swimming through the sandy terrain near Port Nolloth in north-west South Africa.

Unlike other moles that construct conventional tunnels, the De Winton’s golden mole relies on a unique method of navigation. Due to the presence of oily secretions on its fur, it is able to effectively “swim” through the sand dunes. Its blindness is compensated by an exceptional sense of hearing, allowing it to detect vibrations caused by movement above ground and quickly evade any potential threats.

The breakthrough in finding the De Winton’s golden mole came with the assistance of a border collie named Jessie, who was specially trained to detect the scent of golden moles. The researchers from the Endangered Wildlife Trust and the University of Pretoria worked in collaboration with Jessie, who would lie down upon detecting the elusive creature’s scent. Soil samples were collected from these locations and later tested for environmental DNA (eDNA), which helped confirm the presence of the mole.

This rediscovery holds immense significance for conservation efforts, as the De Winton’s golden mole had been listed among the “most wanted” on a compilation of lost species by the global conservation group Re:wild. The successful reemergence of this species highlights the potential of eDNA techniques in uncovering the existence of imperilled species.

Furthermore, it is worth noting that the discovery of the De Winton’s golden mole sheds light on the importance of protecting its habitat. While additional populations of the mole have been identified in the vicinity of Port Nolloth, this area remains vulnerable to diamond-mining activities. To ensure the survival of this remarkable species, concerted efforts must be made to designate protected areas and prioritize conservation endeavors.

