US B-1B Lancer Bombers Make Historic Visit to Turkey Amid Tensions

A pair of U.S. Air Force B-1B Lancer bombers recently made a historic visit to Turkey, landing at Incirlik Air Base. The visit comes at a time of heightened tensions between Turkey and Israel, with Turkish President Recep Erdogan escalating his criticism of the Israeli government. This visit by the B-1B Lancer bombers marks a significant milestone, as it is believed to be the first time this type of aircraft has visited Incirlik Air Base.

According to a media release by the Pentagon’s Defense Visual Information Distribution Service (DVIDS), this visit to Turkey was part of a preplanned Bomber Task Force training mission. One notable aspect of the visit was the “hot-pit” refuel, where the B-1B bombers were refueled by ground crews while their engines remained running. This tactic is commonly used to increase training sortie rates and ensure rapid refueling and rearming of combat aircraft during times of war.

The B-1B Lancer bombers, assigned to the 9th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron from Dyess Air Force Base in Texas, were in Turkey for a brief period before taking off again to conduct a training mission with the Turkish Air Force. During the training, the B-1B bombers integrated with Turkish Air Force KC-135R tankers and F-16 Vipers, practicing joint terminal attack controller integration and close air support scenarios.

The collaboration between the U.S. Air Force and the Turkish Air Force showcased the interoperability and professionalism of NATO aviators. The U.S. Air Force contingent at Incirlik Air Base, organized under the 39th Air Base Wing, played a crucial role in supporting the visit and ensuring its success.

This visit not only demonstrates the capability of the U.S. Air Force to deploy its long-range strike assets to different global locations but also highlights the strategic importance of Incirlik Air Base. Additionally, it underscores the close cooperation between the U.S. and Turkish military, despite the current tensions between Turkey and Israel. The visit serves as a reminder of Turkey’s role as a valuable partner within NATO and its commitment to regional security.

In conclusion, the visit of the B-1B Lancer bombers to Turkey is a significant event both in terms of military cooperation and geopolitical dynamics. It showcases the strength of international partnerships and serves as a symbol of the Air Force’s commitment to maintaining peace and stability in volatile regions.