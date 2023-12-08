Azerbaijan Emerges as Host for COP29 After Bulgaria Withdraws Bid

In a surprising turn of events, Bulgaria has decided to withdraw its bid to host the upcoming COP29 global climate summit. This decision paves the way for oil-rich Azerbaijan to take on the role of host. The announcement comes shortly after Armenia also dropped its aspirations to host the conference and instead showed support for Baku.

Bulgaria’s Environment Minister, Julian Popov, stated that the country made this decision in the interest of fostering goodwill and ensuring a successful climate conference in Eastern Europe. Their statement expressed full support for Azerbaijan’s candidature. Popov further emphasized that their primary concern was the overall process, and if withdrawing their bid would benefit it, they would do so.

This development leaves Azerbaijan as the sole remaining candidate to host COP29, which means that the climate summit is likely to be held in a petrostate for the second consecutive year. Although Azerbaijan does not rank in the top 20 largest oil producers globally, the country heavily relies on oil and gas sales, accounting for more than 90 percent of its exports. This dependence on fossil fuels has led to disappointment among some officials who feel that the world’s transition to renewable energy is being hindered.

Azerbaijan’s bid still requires formal approval from other countries. However, it is expected that they will receive backing from Russia, thereby resolving a political deadlock that has held COP29 in limbo for months. The summit is crucial as it will see countries negotiate a new financial target to support developing nations in their climate efforts.

Historically, the COP conference rotates among the United Nations’ five regional groups, with Eastern Europe scheduled to host next year. However, political tensions between Russia and the European Union prevented countries like Bulgaria from hosting due to retaliatory measures. Additionally, Armenia and Azerbaijan’s ongoing conflict over the Nagorno-Karabakh region led to the vetoing of each other’s bids. The Eastern European bloc, comprising 23 countries, must reach a consensus on the host, with all U.N. climate conference member countries later approving the group’s decision.

Initially, negotiations in Dubai failed to break the deadlock, leading to last-minute offers from Serbia and Moldova. However, a breakthrough occurred when Armenia and Azerbaijan reached an agreement as part of their broader peace efforts. In a joint statement, Armenia pledged its support for Azerbaijan’s bid, and both countries committed to releasing prisoners of war. They expressed hope that other countries within the Eastern European group would also rally behind Azerbaijan.

The European Union welcomed this agreement, particularly as they have been diversifying their sources of gas and seeking alternatives to Russian fossil fuels. However, the conflict between Armenia and Azerbaijan over Nagorno-Karabakh is expected to cast a shadow over COP29 if Baku is confirmed as the host.

As showcased in Azerbaijan’s pavilion at COP28 in Dubai, the country has been making efforts to invest in renewables and nature. Their display focused on achievements such as declaring Karabakh as the first region in Azerbaijan to achieve “net zero.”

FAQs:

Q: Why did Bulgaria withdraw its bid to host COP29?

A: Bulgaria withdrew its bid to host COP29 in the interest of promoting a successful climate conference and supporting the candidature of Azerbaijan.

Q: Why is Azerbaijan likely to receive Russia’s backing?

A: Azerbaijan is likely to receive Russia’s backing, resolving the political deadlock surrounding COP29. This support is crucial for the conference’s progression.

Q: What impact does Azerbaijan’s heavy reliance on oil and gas sales have on its candidacy?

A: Azerbaijan’s reliance on oil and gas sales raises concerns among officials who believe that the world’s transition to renewable energy is being hindered.