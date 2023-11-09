Amidst the ongoing tensions in Nagorno-Karabakh, Armenia finds itself facing an unprecedented dilemma. The recent conflict, which led to the Azerbaijani takeover of the region, has left Armenia grappling with a complex set of challenges and limited options. As the region faces an uncertain future, Armenia’s struggles underscore the difficult choices it must make to navigate this crisis.

The recognition of Azerbaijan’s territorial integrity by Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan earlier this year has caused deep divisions and anger within Armenia. The decision, seen by many as a betrayal, has strained Armenia’s relationship with its main ally, Russia, and has left the country vulnerable and isolated. It is a reality that Pashinyan now grapples with as the people demand answers and solutions.

Armenia’s military capabilities, weakened and outmatched by Azerbaijan’s well-equipped forces, leave it at a significant disadvantage. The lack of strategic partnerships and unfulfilled weapon contracts with Russia further exacerbate Armenia’s vulnerability. The looming presence of a Turkish military base near Yerevan only adds to the sense of unease and insecurity felt by the Armenian people.

In the face of these challenges, Armenia finds itself with few diplomatic avenues to pursue. Nagorno-Karabakh’s unrecognized status as an independent state limits the potential for international support. The absence of diplomatic grounds to defend the region reduces the chances of obtaining Western assistance, which Pashinyan seeks to secure.

Amidst this dilemma, the people of Nagorno-Karabakh suffer the most. Tens of thousands of refugees face an uncertain tomorrow, as Azerbaijan’s promised humanitarian corridor remains elusive. Reports of ongoing executions and fears of ethnic cleansing only add to the desperation felt by those in Stepanakert. The situation is critical, with the potential for the war to spill over into Armenia’s official territory.

As Armenia navigates this difficult path forward, it must confront the harsh reality of its limitations. The international community watches with concern, but the options for decisive action remain limited. Armenia’s resilience and ability to find innovative solutions in the face of adversity will be crucial in charting a way out of this unbearable situation in Nagorno-Karabakh.