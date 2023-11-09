Azerbaijani President Apologizes to Russia for Deaths of Peacekeepers in Nagorno-Karabakh

Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev has issued an apology to Russia for the unfortunate deaths of Russian peacekeepers during Baku’s recent military campaign in Nagorno-Karabakh. In a statement, the Kremlin confirmed Aliyev’s apology and reassured that a thorough investigation into the incident is underway.

The Russian Defense Ministry reported that one of their vehicles came under small-arms fire near a village in Nagorno-Karabakh. Tragically, Russian peacekeepers lost their lives as a result. While the exact number of casualties has not been disclosed, it is evident that the incident has deeply affected both nations.

Although unconfirmed, a pro-war channel named Rybar claims that two Russian soldiers were inside the vehicle at the time of the attack. Furthermore, a Russian Navy veterans’ club identified one of the fallen soldiers as Ivan Kovgan, deputy chief of the Northern Fleet’s submarine forces.

Both Azerbaijan and Russia have pledged to investigate the incident thoroughly. Azerbaijan’s Defense Ministry confirmed that investigative authorities from both countries are working together on-site to determine the causes of the tragedy. The ministry also expressed condolences to the Russian military and the soldiers’ families, urging patience during the investigative process.

In addition to the apology, Russia’s Defense Ministry highlighted the assistance that their peacekeepers provided during the recent military operation. They aided in the evacuation of 5,000 out of the 10,000 residents who had fled Nagorno-Karabakh. Russia had deployed peacekeepers to the region in 2020 as part of a ceasefire agreement that aimed to end the six-week war between Azerbaijan and Armenia.

The conflict in Nagorno-Karabakh, which erupted after the collapse of the Soviet Union, has resulted in the deaths of 30,000 people and displaced hundreds of thousands. The disputed region is internationally recognized as part of Azerbaijan but has been under the control of Armenian separatists. The recent military campaign by Azerbaijan aimed to regain control of the territory.

As investigations proceed, the focus remains on understanding the circumstances surrounding the deaths of the Russian peacekeepers. The repercussions of this incident are significant for both Azerbaijan and Russia, emphasizing the need for transparency, accountability, and continued efforts to maintain peace in the volatile region of Nagorno-Karabakh.