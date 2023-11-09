Azerbaijan and Nagorno-Karabakh Hold Talks Amidst Tensions

Representatives from Azerbaijan and the ethnic Armenian leadership of Nagorno-Karabakh recently engaged in “reintegration” talks following a military offensive by Azerbaijan. The talks, held in the Azerbaijani city of Yevlax, aimed to address the ongoing tensions in the region.

Although the initial session did not yield any significant breakthroughs, both sides expressed a willingness to continue the discussions. Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev’s office described the meeting as constructive, with Russian peacekeepers present. Separatist leaders from Nagorno-Karabakh also expressed their readiness to engage in further negotiations with the Azerbaijani authorities.

However, underlying differences remain. Azerbaijan seeks guarantees before the ethnic Armenian forces surrender all their weapons. The leaders of Nagorno-Karabakh demand security guarantees and the resolution of various issues before agreeing to disarm.

The talks took place amidst reports of gunfire and a state of panic in Nagorno-Karabakh’s de facto capital, Stepanakert. These incidents highlighted the lingering tensions in the region.

International actors weighed in on the situation as well. Russian President Vladimir Putin spoke with President Aliyev, emphasizing the importance of protecting the rights and security of the Armenian population in Karabakh. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan expressed his full support for Azerbaijan.

Meanwhile, Armenia’s envoy to the United Nations, Andranik Hovhannisian, warned of “ethnic cleansing” and a “crime against humanity” in Nagorno-Karabakh. The UN Security Council is set to hold an emergency meeting to discuss the crisis.

Despite the challenges, the reintegration talks offer a glimmer of hope for easing tensions in the region. Both sides must navigate complex issues related to security, disarmament, and the protection of minority rights. The international community has a crucial role to play in facilitating a peaceful resolution to this long-standing conflict.