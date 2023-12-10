Azerbaijan Emerges as the Preferred Host for COP29 Climate Summit, Garnering Regional Support

Azerbaijan has secured the support of Eastern European nations to become the host of next year’s COP29 climate change summit, marking a significant development in the ongoing discussions about the summit’s location. With the rotating presidency of the summit shifting to Eastern Europe, Azerbaijan’s bid received backing from the region’s countries during the COP28 summit in Dubai. The decision has drawn attention to Azerbaijan’s oil production and human rights record.

The announcement comes after months of geopolitical impasse surrounding the selection of the next annual U.N. climate summit venue. The co-chairs of the group of countries confirmed their endorsement of Baku’s bid in a letter to the U.N. climate change body, expressing gratitude to all nations, particularly the Eastern European group and the host of the COP28 summit, the United Arab Emirates, for their support.

While the news has been met with appreciation from some quarters, it has also been met with concern and criticism. Zhala Bayramova, the daughter of anti-corruption researcher Gubad Ibadoghlu, who was imprisoned in Azerbaijan for his critique of the country’s oil and gas industry, expressed her disappointment at the decision. She emphasized the risk that her father took and deemed the hosting of COP29 in Azerbaijan as contradictory and meaningless.

The decision-making process for selecting the host country for COP29 faced a hurdle when Russia declared its intent to veto any bid by a European Union country due to the EU’s sanctions against Moscow over its involvement in Ukraine. Azerbaijan, which is not a member of the EU, required approval from the approximately 200 countries attending the COP28 talks. Delegates expressed confidence that the vote would be a formality.

Azerbaijan managed to secure its bid by reaching an agreement with Armenia, a longtime adversary, to ensure that an Armenian veto would not hinder its chances. However, Azerbaijan’s relations with some Western countries have soured since September, when it regained control over the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh, leading to the displacement of its ethnic Armenian population.

The presidency of a U.N. climate summit carries substantial influence over the agenda and outcomes of the event. While countries typically have years to prepare for hosting the summit, Aykhan Hajizada, a spokesperson for Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, assured that Baku is well-equipped to manage the event.

Concerns were raised about holding the global climate talks in a nation known for its oil production. Azerbaijan, an OPEC+ member and significant producer of oil and gas, has acknowledged the validity of these concerns. Hajizada underscored Azerbaijan’s plans to diversify its energy sources by incorporating more wind and solar power. The European Commission has previously signed a memorandum of understanding with Azerbaijan, aiming to double imports of Azeri natural gas to lessen dependence on Russia.

FAQ

Q: What does COP29 stand for?

A: COP29 refers to the 29th Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC).

Q: What is the purpose of the COP summits?

A: The COP summits serve as a platform for countries to discuss and negotiate global efforts to address climate change, including the implementation of the Paris Agreement.

Q: Why was Azerbaijan chosen as the host for COP29?

A: Azerbaijan garnered support from Eastern European nations during the COP28 summit in Dubai, leading to its selection as the host for COP29. The decision resolves the geopolitical stalemate that existed over the choice of the next annual U.N. climate summit venue.

Q: What are the concerns about Azerbaijan hosting COP29?

A: Some concerns have been raised about holding the global climate talks in a country known for its oil production. Azerbaijan’s human rights record and the recent territorial conflict in Nagorno-Karabakh have also drawn criticism.

Sources:

– [Reuters](https://www.reuters.com)