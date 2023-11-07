Azerbaijan and Armenia Reach Agreement on Humanitarian Aid to Nagorno-Karabakh

In a significant development, Azerbaijan and Armenia have agreed to allow humanitarian aid into the Nagorno-Karabakh region. This decision comes after discussions between President Ilham Aliyev of Azerbaijan and U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, where the idea of simultaneous aid deliveries through two different roads was proposed. As a result, the Red Cross will be able to bring aid through the Lachin corridor, while the Red Crescent will use the Aghdam road for deliveries.

The Nagorno-Karabakh enclave, internationally recognized as part of Azerbaijan but under the control of ethnic Armenian authorities, has been at the center of a bitter standoff between the two countries. Azerbaijan had previously restricted movement along the road connecting Armenia to Nagorno-Karabakh, citing concerns of arms smuggling. However, Armenia claimed that this blockade, known as the “Lachin corridor” or the “road of life,” had caused severe shortages of essential supplies.

While Azerbaijan maintains that there is no shortage of basic necessities, they have now agreed to allow the Red Cross to bring in humanitarian aid. This decision marks a step forward in defusing tensions between the two nations and promoting long-term peace talks.

Ruben Vardanyan, a former top official in Karabakh’s ethnic Armenian administration, criticized Azerbaijan for imposing preconditions on the opening of the Lachin corridor. Vardanyan argued that the Russian-brokered ceasefire agreement signed in 2020 obligated Azerbaijan to keep the corridor open. However, Azerbaijan has now agreed to implement the commitment and facilitate the delivery of aid to Nagorno-Karabakh.

This agreement on humanitarian aid is a positive development that highlights the willingness of both Azerbaijan and Armenia to work towards resolving the outstanding issues in the Nagorno-Karabakh region. The simultaneous opening of two roads for aid deliveries demonstrates a commitment to meet the urgent needs of the affected population and sets the stage for further dialogue and reconciliation. By prioritizing humanitarian assistance, Azerbaijan and Armenia are taking important steps towards peace and stability in the region.